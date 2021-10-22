Marvel Guardians of the Galaxy: Experience the first hour of play on PS5!

After showing you several preview clips last week, today we’re unveiling the first hour of Eidos Montreal’s Guardians of the Galaxy game on PlayStation 5. What to discover new images of the game before its release scheduled for October 26.

During this first hour of play which corresponds to the first chapter Guardians of the Galaxy, we first discover Peter Quill still a teenager before he explores space. After trying to leave his room, the game spins around for several years to introduce us to the adult Star-Lord aboard his ship, the Milano. He is in fact awakened by Drax, one of his companions, who signals him that they have arrived at their destination. Indeed, the Guardians will try to enter the quarantine zone to get their hands on a rare creature in order to sell it to Lady Hellbender, a collector of all kinds of monsters, to pocket the jackpot. Unfortunately, not everything will go as planned and the Guardians will have to improvise to get out of this delicate situation … Thus, this gameplay extract is an opportunity to observe the relationships between the Guardians, the basics of the combat system as well as the many choices of dialogue that it is possible to make throughout the exploration of the area. quarantine.





Presented for the first time during the last E3, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is the latest project from Eidos Montreal, a studio known for its work on the latest Deux Ex (Deus Ex: Human Revolution and Deus Ex: Mankind Divided) as well as on Shadow of the Tomb Raider. . After Marvel’s Avengers, this is the second game resulting from the partnership signed in 2017 between Square Enix and Marvel. The game features Guardians of the Galaxy, popular characters from the MArvel universe who gained renewed interest thanks to the 2014 film of the same name directed by James Gunn. In the game, we find the same team members namely Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Rocket Racoon and Groot.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is scheduled for release October 26 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series.

