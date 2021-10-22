Mauro Icardi would have totally cracked with Wanda Nara!

Zapping Eleven Mondial TOP 10: The most profitable transfers in history

Will the relationship between Mauro Icardi and Wanda Nara be resolved in the coming days? One thing is certain, the PSG striker has returned to training and seems to be focusing again on his job, which is essential for the club in the capital and especially its supporters, most of them very annoyed by the largesse taken in recent days to address these family issues.

This does not mean, however, that everything is settled and no doubt that the soap opera Mauro Icardi – Wanda Nara should know some twists and turns. Latest revelations to date, those of the Argentine show “Los Angeles de la Manana” which unveiled the crazy demands that the PSG striker would have made to his partner to revive their couple.

It’s hard to imagine Wanda Nara accepting …

The first is quite simply to close their accounts on social networks, no doubt to avoid the great unpacking of the moment. And beforehand, Icardi would demand a photo of Wanda Nara with the whole family to silence the rumors. A decision that seems highly improbable, given Wanda Nara’s obvious influencer status on social networks, which turns into a very lucrative business.





Second requirement, Mauro Icardi would ask Wanda Nara to stop his personal activities to focus only on his role as the Parisian scorer’s agent. Finally, Icardi would also ask Wanda Nara to stop going alone on a trip, as she has been able to do in recent days to spin with her children to Milan. Not certain, however, that the volcanic Wanda Nara does not accept all these conditions …