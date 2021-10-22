“Maybe I didn’t have the mental freshness to last long”

After taking part in sixteen shows, Loris – this candidate who had dethroned Bruno, the game’s biggest winner – is in turn eliminated from the 12 midday shots . He reacts to TV-Leisure .

It’s the end of the adventure for Loris. After having been present for a little over two weeks on the 12 midday shots, the young medical student – who had beaten on the wire the biggest winner of the game, Bruno – in turn left the daily game hosted by Jean-Luc Reichmann on TF1: he was, in fact, eliminated on Wednesday, October 20 2021, on the occasion of the second round of the game, “piecemeal”. He left all the same with 94,596 euros in earnings and gifts (with a few adventures on the Mysterious Star that he won), and reconsidered his experience with TV-Leisure.

TV-Leisure: When did you lose?

Loris: I lost step by step (facing Tony in a duel, Editor’s note), I made two mistakes that made me turn red. I had no pressure. I was sad, of course, but there is still a pace to take, the days are very busy. I might not have the mental freshness to last long. But I am not dejected, I want to stay positive: I tell myself that what I have done is already huge.

How did you experience the shoots?

I was wondering if I could go back to college or not. And then there was the return of the public, too, it’s a habit to get into. It doesn’t add pressure, but the atmosphere is different.





How did your entourage and your friends react to your participation?

They are super happy that I was able to do this. They looked and it made them laugh. It’s only positive.

Have you looked at what was being said on social networks?

It is often free. These are people who don’t know what they are talking about. But it doesn’t affect me much. I take it with humor. The show remains a very limited part of the day for them. Some wanted me to go, others wanted me to stay… It’s still fun. Sometimes it’s disproportionate

What are you going to do with your earnings?

I don’t know yet, I’m trying to gain some height from that. As we speak, I have yet to receive my winnings. When I receive it, I’ll take the time to figure out what to do with it, but I’ll try to use it wisely.

Do you want to come back to the Masters fight?

I would love ! Especially since there would be no pressure to gain. But I don’t know if games get there, if I have made enough participations or if I have been good enough. But if it is offered to me, I will be really happy.

Do you want other TV games?

It didn’t put me off anyway, but for the moment, I haven’t planned anything. If ever I receive offers, or if there is a game that interests me, why not? But I don’t make it a goal.

