    Mercato: a very disparaged recruit has finally convinced Pierre Ménès

    OM held the shock yesterday in Rome (0-0) but will have to show a little more in 15 days to hope to go further in the Europa League. Facing Lazio, Jorge Sampaoli’s men did not save their efforts and could pay for it on Sunday during the highly anticipated reception of PSG at the end of the 11th day of L1 (8:45 p.m.).

    “Seeing the starving crowd at the Olympic Stadium in Rome, we could imagine that Lazio was not going to be super motivated, neither by the match nor by this competition. Impression confirmed during a first period when the Italian team seemed absent, not concerned and frankly taking the match over the leg, soberly analyzed Pierre Ménès on his blog. Opposite, the Olympians have shown a defensive rigor that little has known them since the start of the season and were never in danger during the first 45 minutes. “

    The former Canal + journalist took the opportunity to say all the good things he now thought of Pau Lopez, recruited this summer by OM to succeed Steve Mandanda in the medium term. “After the break, Lazio woke up and often endangered Pau Lopez who is progressing game after game in the Olympian goal. On arrival, it’s a third draw in three games for Marseille, which is not ideal for qualification, ”concludes Ménès.

    Pierre Ménès gave a detailed analysis of the draw obtained by OM on Thursday in Rome against Lazio on behalf of the third day of the Europa League (0-0). Having arrived in the transfer window this summer, Pau Lopez has finally found favor in his eyes.

