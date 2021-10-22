Mercato: Bara wants to play a nasty trick on Real in the Mbapp file! – Soccer

Free at the end of the season, Kylian Mbapp is regularly announced to Real Madrid. But FC Barcelona, ​​despite its complicated financial situation, also intends to make an offer to the PSG striker.

Mbapp’s last season at PSG?

Where will Kylian Mbapp play next season? The question still arises eight months from the end of his contract at Paris Saint-Germain. While the 22-year-old striker wanted to join Real Madrid last summer, the capital club have not given up hope of extending their lease beyond next June.

Mbapp will be able to sign for another club in January

Today, the situation is as follows: Mbapp will be free to sign up with the club of his choice from January 1 with a view to a departure at the end of the season. In this case, Paris SG would not receive any transfer compensation next summer for an item worth 160 million euros by Transfermarkt, a real benchmark in terms of estimating the market value of players.





We are not there yet, but is slowly taking the path. In case of departure, Real, that the Habs wanted to join this summer, is the big favorite to recover. But, to believe the Spanish daily AS, FC Barcelona intends to invite itself in this file. Despite their financial worries, the Blaugrana believe that their accounts will allow next July to pay a signing bonus of 90 million euros to the world champion.

Real intention or bluff?

Last month, the Spanish press announced that Real intended to offer Mbapp a six-year contract, with a signing bonus of € 80m. At Bara, it is believed that the Madrid rival will not offer more than € 50m, again according to AS. Real hope or simple desire to make the Merengue pay more? While the Mbapp clan would push to obtain a bonus of 140 M € (!), According to El Pais, the Catalan club could well help him get closer if the French international came to fly to the Spanish capital.

