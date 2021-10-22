Mercato | Mercato – ASSE: The huge exit of Claude Puel on his situation!

Foot – Mercato – ASSE

Posted on October 21, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. by BC updated on October 21, 2021 at 4:36 p.m.

While ASSE continues the poor results, Claude Puel is preparing to play a crucial meeting against Angers this Friday. Present at a press conference on the eve of this meeting, the coach of the Greens was however quite calm when discussing his personal situation.





Red lantern of Ligue 1, theASSE finds himself in a catastrophic situation, and Claude Puel is more than ever in an ejection seat. With only 4 points taken in 10 days, the Forez club cannot do it and will try to win its first victory against Angers this Friday. The pressure is enormous on the shoulders of the Stéphanois coach, who finds himself in the crosshairs of the supporters who demanded his departure this Thursday at the training center, but also of the leaders, who have considered parting with him this week. RMC revealed on October 18 that a crisis meeting had been organized during which Roland Romeyer and Bernard Caíazzo planned to fire Claude Puel, but the latter was ultimately retained in his post. Yet his departure from theASSE seems inevitable, and the reprieve obtained would only be linked to the fact that the meeting facing the SCO takes place this Friday, preventing Greens to find a replacement during this short period of time. Present at a press conference before this last chance match for him, Claude Puel did not escape this subject in the face of journalists.

“For me, there is no pressure”