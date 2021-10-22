Mercato | Mercato – PSG: Great news for Leonardo with Mohamed Salah!

Football – Mercato – PSG
While Kylian Mbappé could leave freely to Real Madrid on July 1, Leonardo would think of Mohamed Salah for his potential succession. And fortunately for the sporting director of PSG, Liverpool could refuse to offer a salary worthy of the name to his Egyptian striker to extend.
As le10sport.com exclusively revealed to you, Leonardo has already started work for the potential succession of Kylian Mbappé. While his number 7 will be at the end of his contract on June 30, the sporting director of the PSG entered the names ofErling Haaland, its top priority, and Robert lewandowski on its shelves. In addition, Leonardo would also think of offering Mohamed salah To Mauricio Pochettino to replace Kylian Mbappé in case of departure in 2022. And fortunately for the PSG, Liverpool could miss the boat for the extension of his Egyptian striker.
Mohamed Salah too expensive for Liverpool?
Breathtaking since the start of the season, Mohamed salah has undoubtedly increased its popularity and its price. At the end of the contract on June 30, 2023 with Liverpool, the Egyptian striker will be one year from the end of his contract at the end of the season if he does not extend by then. But, as clarified ESPN, the Reds must pay an XXL sum to renew the lease of Mohamed Salah. Among the biggest stars of the moment, Mohamed salah deserves to initial a contract of four or five seasons to the tune of 35M € per year. However, disbursing such a sum does not correspond to the current policy of Liverpool. Especially since Virgil van Dijk, the current player of Jürgen Klopp the best paid would receive a salary of around € 18.5 million, or nearly half of the amount mentioned. It remains to be seen whether the PSG is ready to spend around 35M € per year for Mohamed Salah. To be continued…