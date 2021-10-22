Mercato | Mercato – PSG: Wanda Nara, Real Madrid … The huge revelation of the Spanish press on Icardi!

Football – Mercato – PSG
The marital problems of Mauro Icardi with his wife Wanda Nara are still talking about, what impact the PSG, deprived of his player to face Leipzig this week. A situation that Real Madrid had anticipated when the Merengue leaders failed the Argentine striker.
For a week now, Mauro Icardi and Wanda Nara are the actors of a real telenovela. The attacker of the PSG was indeed accused by his wife of adultery last weekend after she discovered several messages sent by the player to an Argentine actress and singer. Since then, the couple has continued to spread their marital problems on social networks, which directly impacted the Paris Saint Germain. Affected by his breakup, Mauro Icardi was cleared by the club not to show up for training on Sunday and Monday to travel to Milan, and try to pick up the pieces with Wanda Nara. The Argentine was also absent for the reception of Leipzig this Tuesday, while the PSG had to do without Neymar (injured) and Angel Di Maria (suspended). Since then, the couple seem to have reconciled, although this story still makes a lot of talk in Argentina. A situation that the PSG, and who has something to make the Real Madrid.
When Real Madrid failed Icardi because of his wife
Indeed, before he took charge of the PSG in the summer of 2019 in the form of a loan from theInter Milan, Mauro Icardi appeared on the shelves of several European leaders, starting with the Real Madrid as reminded Marca. Although pushed towards the exit, the Argentine striker had shone in the Nerazzurri with 124 goals scored during his six seasons in Lombardy, performances noticed by the Merengue, orphans of Cristiano Ronaldo. Thus, the arrival of Mauro Icardi was considered by the Spanish club during the winter transfer window 2017, then in the summer of 2018. However, after reflection, the Real Madrid decided to dismiss the track Icardi according to information from the sports daily, a decision that was not linked to the player’s profile. “ We can’t sign this player and it’s not because of him “, We said at the time within the club. The entourage of Mauro Icardi had in fact been deemed dangerous by Madrid’s leaders, and Wanda Nara was primarily targeted. During the passage of Mauro Icardi to theInter, Wanda Nara spoke every week on Italian television and did not hesitate to be critical of the Milan team, the managers or even the coach. the Real Madrid then understood that it was better not to bet on Mauro Icardi despite the insistence of some people internally, convinced of the contribution of the attacker on the sporting level. The case in which the two lovebirds are involved ultimately proves the Casa Blanca.