Mercato / PSG / FC Barcelona: PSG would have tried to snatch Ansu Fati from Barça … and he had his reasons

The daily AS, which takes up information from Cadena SER, affirms that one of these three clubs would have offered a real golden bridge to Ansu Fati, with the key to a gross annual salary of 30 million euros, without specify which one. This is twice as much as the Barcelona striker will receive in Catalonia after signing this new contract. The Catalan media Sport indicates for its part that several intermediaries have contacted the player’s entourage, which prompted the Barcelona management to meet Jorge Mendes, Ansu Fati’s agent, as soon as possible to conclude the extension agreement. of the player.
A dissuasive clause
Mateu Alemany, the director of football at the Blaugrana institution, hinted that several clubs had expressed their interest in Ansu Fati, during the press conference to announce the player’s extension. And if he really wanted to continue his adventure with his training club, the Catalan club did however do well to act quickly to seal the future of another basic element of his future, having already extended Pedri’s contract. last week.
If PSG’s offer for Ansu Fati remains to be confirmed, his interest in the nugget of Spanish football was not meaningless. The capital club could see it as a fallback solution in the event of failure of negotiations to extend the contract of Kylian Mbappé, free next June. And thus get his hands on one of the most promising strikers of his generation. This will not be the case. Barça took care to include a release clause of one billion euros in Ansu Fati’s new contract to deter competition in general, and PSG in particular.
