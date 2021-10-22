Mercato / PSG / FC Barcelona: PSG would have tried to snatch Ansu Fati from Barça … and he had his reasons

Ansu Fati clearly wanted to stay at Barca. And the Catalan leaders have done well not to delay to complete the extension of the contract of their prodigy until 2027. According to information broadcast Thursday evening on the Spanish airwaves in the program El Partidazo of COPE, three clubs have tried to snatch the Barcelona nugget, whose previous lease expired next June. And not the least. These would be Manchester United, Liverpool and PSG. Paris would have considered to secure the services of the new number 10 of Barça, after having enrolled the one who wore this jersey before him, Lionel Messi, during the last summer transfer window.

Follow a full year of sport and events on Eurosport for 69.99 euros!

The daily AS, which takes up information from Cadena SER, affirms that one of these three clubs would have offered a real golden bridge to Ansu Fati, with the key to a gross annual salary of 30 million euros, without specify which one. This is twice as much as the Barcelona striker will receive in Catalonia after signing this new contract. The Catalan media Sport indicates for its part that several intermediaries have contacted the player’s entourage, which prompted the Barcelona management to meet Jorge Mendes, Ansu Fati’s agent, as soon as possible to conclude the extension agreement. of the player.

Liga A bonus of 90 million despite finances in the red: Barça does not rule out the Mbappé option 2 HOURS AGO

Carnage in transition: how Hazard can transform into factor X of the Clasico?



A dissuasive clause

Mateu Alemany, the director of football at the Blaugrana institution, hinted that several clubs had expressed their interest in Ansu Fati, during the press conference to announce the player’s extension. And if he really wanted to continue his adventure with his training club, the Catalan club did however do well to act quickly to seal the future of another basic element of his future, having already extended Pedri’s contract. last week.

If PSG’s offer for Ansu Fati remains to be confirmed, his interest in the nugget of Spanish football was not meaningless. The capital club could see it as a fallback solution in the event of failure of negotiations to extend the contract of Kylian Mbappé, free next June. And thus get his hands on one of the most promising strikers of his generation. This will not be the case. Barça took care to include a release clause of one billion euros in Ansu Fati’s new contract to deter competition in general, and PSG in particular.

Sergio Ramos in golden pre-retirement at PSG? “Those who think that are totally wrong”

Liga A bonus of 90 million despite finances in the red: Barça does not rule out the Mbappé option 2 HOURS AGO