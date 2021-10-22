“Messi must be far from the goal,” warns Sampaoli ahead of PSG

To remember in this press conference
► Jorge Sampaoli insisted on the need for OM to “control the match” and “hold the ball”, to prevent PSG from unfolding its game.
► Faced with Lionel Messi, whom he coached in Argentina, Jorge Sampaoli believes that it is “very difficult” to counter. He nevertheless has a plan: “We have to make sure that he is far from our goal. (…) The best way to stop such a player is to control the match”.
► Jorge Sampaoli also shot an arrow against countries that buy clubs, such as Qatar with PSG. “It makes things difficult,” he said at first, noting that “only one country” could afford to align Messi, Di Maria, Neymar and Mbappé at the same time in the same team.
► Cengiz Ünder, who suffers from discomfort, is uncertain. Its availability will be assessed on Saturday.
Rongier cautious compared to the Blues
“What is important for me is how the team turns. We know that if the team turns well, the individualities will necessarily emerge. After that, it is the choice of the coach. With Guendouzi, we do not evolve not at the same post on the ground. But that pushes us all upwards. “
The OM press conference ends with this answer.
Rongier: “We feel better”
“We are arriving at a pivotal period, because it is physically complicated to continue. (…) But we feel good on the field, we feel better. We have fun, we try to progress, to go towards the same goal every day “.
Rongier on Payet: “I hope he will give us a great match”
“Payet is a player capable of making a difference on his own, or with a little flash. We are not spectators, but believe me he needs us on the pitch. But it’s a pleasure to see him evolve. I hope he will give us a great game on Sunday “.
Rongier on QSI: “I don’t mind”
“It’s a bit complex question. What matters to me is that we have an attractive championship. It is also thanks to the fact that superstars are coming to our championship. It is very important for us, but also for the small clubs which have income thanks to that. Me, that does not bother me “.
Rongier on Ünder: “If he’s not here, we’ll miss him”
“He’s one of those fiery, unpredictable wingers who can make a difference. He always provokes one-on-one. He often ends his actions with a strike, a pass, a cross. If he doesn’t. is not here Sunday, he will be missed “.
Rongier: “PSG don’t like to defend”
“The title promised to PSG? No, we are still at the start of the season. He is doing a good course for now, but a lot can happen in football. We can succeed in destabilizing them, especially if we manages to have control of the game. It’s a team that doesn’t like to defend “.
“We won at the Parc des Princes two years ago. It was already a great collective achievement. But I’m sure we can do something this weekend.”
Rongier: “Muzzle Messi to the maximum”
“The workforce of PSG each year is one of the best in Europe. They have individualities that can make the difference at any time. Collectively, we are strong too. It is at this level that we will have to compete . And even be better “.
“Messi? For me he is the best player in the world, but this weekend the objective will be to muzzle him as much as possible.”
Gnawing on his form: “I feel good”
“I worked a lot. I’m not saying I didn’t work last year, but football is not linear. Right now I feel good physically and mentally. The fact that the team is developing a game and runs pretty well, it helps me, it’s more my style of play “.
Rongier on Samapoli’s tactics: “It works”
“Yesterday, I played in several positions. Sampaoli asks us to have different heights on the pitch, to hamper the opponent and disrupt the defensive position. There is still a lot to work on, but it works. Beacuoup of opposing players say they have trouble detecting our system. “
Rongier: “The stadium on fire helps us a lot”
“Whether it’s the Classico or not, the stadium is on fire and that helps us a lot. The pressure is positive, it’s a great game to play. We know how important it is. But we don’t. of pressure linked to the fact that the stadium is full “.
Conf ‘finished for Sampaoli, Rongier will succeed him
After Jorge Sampaoli, it’s Valentin Rongier’s turn to speak in a moment.
Sampaoli: “Mbappé, Neymar, Messi together … Only a country can do it”
“Football is very important economically and even politically. We can now see a country that buys a club and therefore the best players. It makes things difficult. We have Mbappé, Di Maria, Neymar, Messi in the same team … Only a country can do it. Mbappé and all the players mentioned can change the course of a match in a single action “.
Sampaoli on the Mbappé threat: “Any loss of the ball can be fatal”
“As I always say, playing against a Mbappé space player is always complicated. Even if you control the ball, any loss of the ball could be fatal. He expects that, he is still there”.
Ünder is uncertain
“Among the players who played yesterday, the only one who has pain is Ünder. We will see if he can recover for Sunday or not. We hope so.”
Sampaoli on Messi: “He’s an eternal player”
“My memories of Messi are seeing him train, play on the pitch. Unfortunately, I did not experience a favorable context to be able to enjoy it a lot, but I never changed my mind on him. He has a very great career at the top, he is an eternal player, thanks to his professionalism and his involvement. It will be a pleasure to see him on the field again, even if it is very complicated because he can hurt us a lot at any time “.
Sampaoli said later: “I have not spoken to him since I had him in selection”.
Sampaoli wants to be inspired by the match against Lazio
“We know that if the opponent manages to skip our pressing, it will be much more difficult for us. It’s a team that has a lot of precision, speed. The attackers [adverses] will have to touch few balloons. The best must not be able to carry out their attacks so quickly. This is what we did yesterday, against Lazio, by preventing Immobile from approaching Pau Lopez. We will try to do a bit of the same thing on Sunday. We will have to pay attention to the development of the match, certain situations can create certain emotions, we get out of our game plan. It will be unfavorable for us, against a team like PSG, if we change our idea “.
Sampaoli: “This match will raise our level of play”
“It’s a match that allows us to play against the best players. It will also allow us to raise our level of play. We prepared Lazio until yesterday. We therefore only have 48 hours to prepare PSG”.
Sampaoli: “It makes sense that Pochettino needs time”
“PSG are a great team, which have great players, stars. It makes sense for Pochettino that he needs time, despite everything.”
Sampaoli: “We have very little time”
Sampaoli is asked if he is thinking of the reunion with the Argentinian internationals of PSG. Answer: “What drives me today is to prepare my team in such a short time. We have very little time to play a very competitive game. There is no time for memories, we have to stay focused on the present “.
Sampaoli: “We can do something against PSG”
“I can not consider that the title is today for PSG. It is true that they show consistency, with a team cut out for. But a lot of things allow us to think that we can also do something against them. We must know how to take advantage of the opportunities we will have in this match too. We have that hope, like the supporters. “
Sampaoli: “Keep Messi away from the goal”
“I played against Messi, I also managed him. We know that he is the best player in the world, and he is therefore a very difficult player to control. The most important thing will be to know how to minimize the individualities that they have, thanks to our game. We have to make sure that Leo Messi is far from our goal. If he is close, we all know that he has the capacity to hurt us very badly. The best way to stop such a player is to control the game “.
Sampaoli: “The people of Marseille want to see a disputed match”
“The importance of the matches for us is linked to the popular emotion of the supporters. We know that the people of Marseille want to see a match played against an opponent who is at another level, we see the difference that there is in each transfer window. It is absolutely necessary to be competitive in this match, for the supporters of the OM, for the city, for the club. The difference with another match, it is the emotion of the support which gives it “.
Sampaoli on his approach to the match
The press conference begins with Jorge Sampaoli.
“We will have to have control of the ball, possession, avoid loss of the ball against a very efficient and fast team. We will have to control the game to try to defend with the ball.”
When Saliba was trained by … Mbappé’s father
Originally from Bondy in Seine-Saint-Denis, OM defender William Saliba, who will face PSG on Sunday evening, started football in his hometown club. Where, among the U11s, his trainer was none other than Wilfrid Mbappé, Kylian’s father.
“He was my trainer for one or two years, he said in 2018, on the sidelines of a tournament with the French U18 team in Limoges. He was a real coach. He taught me everything and if I ‘I’m here today, it’s thanks to him. “
Again questioned on the subject in 2019, Saliba had described a coach “direct, frank”, who did not hesitate “to jostle (him)”. “Even when I was having a good match, he asked me more, he didn’t want me to rest on my laurels, he said. When I think about it, he reminds me a lot of Jean-Louis Gasset. a chance to be able to rub shoulders with educators of their kind. “
Dieng victim of monkey cries at the Olympic stadium?
According to several journalists present at the Olympic stadium in Rome on Thursday, Senegalese OM striker Bamba Dieng was targeted by monkey cries from Lazio supporters.
“Following the presumption of racist cries against our players, the club recalls that it strongly condemns any form of discrimination, reacted the Marseille club in a brief press release. OM reserves the right to file a complaint in the assumption that UEFA would come to confirm these serious accusations. “
The night was short for the Olympians
Traveling Thursday night to Rome to challenge Lazio in the Europa League, OM reported a good point from the Italian capital (0-0), but Jorge Sampaoli did not really turn for this European meeting.
This Friday morning, a group of 13 players, made up of Thursday’s substitutes (Gerson, Balerdi, Amavi, Alvaro …), young people and two goalkeepers (including Mandanda) trained at the Commandery. On the other hand, the holders were not on the lawn.
NP
D-2 before the shock!
Hello everyone, welcome to RMC Sport to follow the latest news related to OM, and especially the press conference of Jorge Sampaoli and Valentin Rongier before the clash against PSG, Sunday evening at the Vélodrome stadium (8:45 p.m.).
The coach and the midfielder must speak from 2 p.m. at the Commanderie.