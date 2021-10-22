“Messi must be far from the goal,” warns Sampaoli ahead of PSG

14:53

► Jorge Sampaoli insisted on the need for OM to “control the match” and “hold the ball”, to prevent PSG from unfolding its game.

► Faced with Lionel Messi, whom he coached in Argentina, Jorge Sampaoli believes that it is “very difficult” to counter. He nevertheless has a plan: “We have to make sure that he is far from our goal. (…) The best way to stop such a player is to control the match”.

► Jorge Sampaoli also shot an arrow against countries that buy clubs, such as Qatar with PSG. “It makes things difficult,” he said at first, noting that “only one country” could afford to align Messi, Di Maria, Neymar and Mbappé at the same time in the same team.

► Cengiz Ünder, who suffers from discomfort, is uncertain. Its availability will be assessed on Saturday.