Metroid Dread: a new update for the Switch game, a huge bug gone up in smoke

As excellent as it is, Metroid Dread does not remain a game with a few flaws, one of which was particularly annoying for some players. Fortunately, Nintendo came to the rescue.

Nobody is perfect. Metroid Dread is undoubtedly a great game, a very good action-2D title and a worthy sequel to the original saga: it goes without saying and besides, the software has collected a very nice note in our columns. However, the developers are not infallible and a very particular bug persisted, quite simply preventing some people … from completing the adventure.

Several players have indeed realized a frankly crippling problem: towards the end of the game, if they destroyed a door while a marker was displayed on the map for that door (yes, that’s specific), the application would quit outright, leading to the error message “You quit the software because an error has occurred”.

Suffice to say that it was not very practical to continue the journey of Samus, who herself must be frustrated. Fortunately, the update 1.01, recently deployed for all owners of the game, has erased this ugly flaw with even a little additional specificity: the “Fixed several other issues to improve the overall gaming experience”. It’s always taken.

As a reminder, Metroid Dread was released exclusively on Nintendo Switch just recently on October 8, 2021. A controversy erupted in particular concerning an internal policy at the development studio, that you can find here.



