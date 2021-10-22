Metroid: Dread – test of the game that fears nothing and no one

Judge: Dread

For anyone who’s ever gotten their hands on a game Metroid, the license is synonymous with loneliness and wandering. Science Metroid is the science of anguish. Samus Aran, the iconic heroine of the saga, is alone, on her own, lost on immense planets, where death can wait behind every door. She is the video game incarnation of the paintingIsland of the Dead Arnold Böcklin.

However, armed (at the start) with only her courage and her arm cannon, she ceaselessly advances, facing ever more formidable enemies, risking her life at every moment. Paradoxically, while anxiety paralyzes, fear prevents progress, it becomes the engine of Metroid. It is because the environment is hostile that the player who embodies Samus advances, guided by the desire to discover the dark secrets of these inhospitable planets, driven by the irrepressible desire to finally be able to leave these places. The game turns into a long flight forward, where a constant tension rivets the controller in the player’s hands.r.

It all starts with a meeting at the top

The fear of dying, the fear of being lost forever on Tallon IV, Zèbes or SR-388, have led entire generations of players to face their fear and move forward no matter what. Explore each place, come and go on gigantic maps, then get lost completely, or finally find the ultimate path to freedom, at the cost of long hours of research and multiple deaths, such is the credo of those who dare to endorse the armor of Samus Aran.

By choosing “Dread“(fear, terror) for the title of this new entry in the saga Metroid, Nintendo and development studio MercurySteam are clear on their intentions: to get back to the essence of the franchise and give gamers an experience that’s true to what early-stage fans might expect. However, its arrival on Switch, and more particularly as a bundle with the new OLED Switch, also sends another message: “you who have not yet known Samus, come to us”.

But how do you reconcile a 35-year-old heritage, the demands of early stage players, and the needs of a new audience? How to conceive of a territory that is both hostile and hospitable? Such is the burden of Metroid: Dread.

Udoes the Covid metaphor?

What are we Samus

The weight of Samus’ legacy is present from the first moments in Dread. The title ignores 20 years of absence, to be in line with the Metroid Fusion dating from 2002. As if Samus had never lived other adventures nor known other horizons (3D horizons in particular), the scenario brings back to life the threat of Parasites X. After having cleaned the planet SR-388 of these polymorphic parasites, the bounty hunter thought she was done for good.

Unfortunately, the Galactic Federation receives a video transmission from an unknown source from the planet ZDR, indicating that Parasites X are still alive. A special unit of seven robots EMMI is sent to ZDR. Those intelligent machines are designed to capture pests. Their armor is made from the strongest material known. Beside these machines, Samus looks pale. However, soon the EMMI units become unresponsive. Samus, the only person immune to X Parasites, must travel to ZDR to investigate.

Petit nod to Prime

Obviously, everything goes wrong. Samus finds himself stripped of all his skills and weaponry. Lost in the heart of ZDR, she must elucidate the mystery of the presence of the X, and especially save her skin by returning as quickly as possible to her ship, because now the EMMI are after her. And these robotic things are unstoppable.

Stories of Chozos, Metroids and Parasites X, Dread does not take risks at the narrative level. Connoisseurs of the saga will not be disoriented, and newcomers will quickly find their marks. The title does not take any more risk concerning its artistic direction, with this color palette inherited from Metroid Fusion, thus abandoning the empty and dark spaces of the NES and Super NES episodes. Admittedly, an HD facelift and some 3D botox injections have gone through there, the game is quite pleasing to the eye for a Switch production, but the title never departs from the historical graphic charter of the post-era era.Super Metroid.

THEe local Siri

Thus, the first hours of play are marked with the seal of the history of the saga. Metroid: Dread recite his scales, in the most beautiful way, with great reinforcement of a polished aesthetic, but hardly ever departs from it. The following double effect results: connoisseurs will feel as if they were on rails, will smile as they meet well-known faces (Space Pirate Kraid is back), and neophytes will be lost at times (this is the tacit deal made with Metroid), and maybe not enough support.

Despite this, the mayonnaise Metroid ends up taking. Thanks to a steady pace, a intelligent level design, and a clever mix of backtracking and discovery of new environments, Dread imperceptibly imposes itself on the player as obvious. The game is foolproof. Its gameplay is smoother and more modern than ever for the series. The acquisition of new skills (grappling hook, dash, legendary morph-ball) is expertly distilled, gradually enriches the range of possible actions and at the same time increases the pleasure of the game, and the feeling of power of the character.





Like her heroine, Metroid: Dread proves its value on the length. At first destitute, Samus regains her stripes and skills as the hours spent in her company. The title follows the same path: harsh in its early hours, it reveals treasures of gameplay and inventiveness to whom will be able to be sufficiently pugnacious to follow the route that the studio MercurySteam offers to the player.

Une old acquaintance

The last Metro (id)

However, although Dread has a lot of things to offer to whoever tries the experience, it is necessary all the same to concede, almost reluctantly, that the title misses a major objective. He had promised fear, but at no time did it creep into people’s minds of those who took control of Samus. Add to this that the feeling of loneliness, so emblematic and inseparable from the saga is only touched here. No doubt this is due to the omnipresence of enemies, which are never really scary (even EMMIs are only threats at the beginning of the adventure), and to the fact that we are never lost for long. .

This in no way detracts from the pleasure of the game, but nevertheless tarnishes what is expected of a game from the license Metroid. By wanting to synthesize 35 years of video game experience (Metroid first of the name was released in 1986 on NES), by multiplying the references and the nods to both 2D and 3D episodes (the cinematic passages with a first person view), MercurySteam to, as who would say, dilute the formula that gave birth to a genre in its own right, the Metroidvania, and this by adding the services of another cult title: Castlevania.

Shoryuken!

The status of master stallion has undoubtedly become too heavy to bear for Metroid. Expectations towards this Dread were so high, with every fan expecting an absolute masterpiece, that they could only be (slightly, let’s point out) disappointed. It is possible that his aura has worked against him, but also that the competition of his heirs has become an almost insurmountable wall.

Yes Metroid remains an absolute reference, the independent scene has given birth to titles such as Hollow knight, Blasphemous, Where Dead cells, who inherited the style and the Metroidvania recipe, while sublimating it. These have risen so high that they have familiarized themselves with the master in the matter, some will even say that they have been able to exceed him in certain aspects (the artistic direction beautiful to cry ofHollow knight, the Rogue-like aspect injected into Dead cells…).

Free dental consultation

However, despite the competition from young people, or the fact that the 2D formula has not changed enormously since Metroid Fusion, the Nintendo saga remains untouchable. She is to the action / platform exploration game what 2001: a space odyssey is at science fiction film. With Metroid: Dread, aiming for the stars, and the impossible task of condensing a third of a century of history into one game, Samus didn’t get lost in the galactic void, but managed to deliver an excellent title. Metroid: Dread is he the best Metroid ? Absolutely not. But he is certainly a very great game.

According to Nintendo and MercurySteam statements, the case Metroid is now closed. Dread was the swan song of the saga involving the Metroids, Chozos and other Parasites X. But that by no means means the end for the helmeted heroine. His 3D journey is not over, because Metroid Prime 4 is well and truly still planned, although the Greek calends still seem too close to estimate a possible release date. Samus still has a whole universe to explore, and so much anxieties to make us live, of loneliness to make us feel, that she cannot remain at rest for long. In space no one will hear her scream, but we will have a lot of fun getting lost with her.

Metroid Dread is available on Nintendo Switch since October 8, 2021