middle finger and kindness, already a Verstappen-Hamilton muddle

The duel between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton continues … until the second free practice this Friday, two days before the United States Grand Prix in Austin.

There are still two days before the start of the United States Grand Prix is ​​given in Austin, but the tension already seems to be at its height. Source of ambient electricity, this duel between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, a real soap opera of a season of great suspense. And while the Dutchman overtook the Briton in the drivers’ standings in Turkey, the next round promises to be still intense.





“You idiot”

The proof this Friday, during the second free practice of the weekend. In the heat (30 degrees), the Red Bull and the Mercedes engaged in a duel of madness at the start of the session. The reigning world champion blocked the passage to Max Verstappen in a corner. The Dutchman arrived launched, after a straight line car to car.

The replica of the Red Bull driver? A “beautiful” middle finger in calling Lewis Hamilton “you stupid thing.” This is called raising the temperature, on a circuit that did not see Formula 1 last year, due to the health situation and the Covid-19.

Lewis Hamilton finished the session in third place, behind Sergio Perez and Lando Norris. Max Verstappen finished in eighth position.