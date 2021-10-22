Miss France “has been”? Amandine Petit curtly reinstates Minister Elisabeth Moreno

Are the rules of the Miss France contest “has been”? After the attacks of the Deputy Minister Elisabeth Moreno, Amandine Petit answered him exclusively in the program “Jordan de Luxe” broadcast on Télé Star Play.
Amandine Petit does not agree. Guest of the show “Jordan de Luxe” only broadcast on Télé Star Play, Miss France 2021 has indeed responded to Elisabeth Moreno after her attacks on the beauty contest. While the latter said that the rules of Miss France were “has been”, Amandine Petit retorted: “To say it’s has been is a shame because there are so many people who watch Miss France every year. I don’t think I agree with her otherwise I wouldn’t have done it. want to watch Miss France we look and if we don’t feel like we have some very good books to read and we can even do both at the same time. “
Amandine Petit on Misss France: “The candidates present themselves, if they do it is that they have accepted”
According to Amandine Petit, the Miss France contest is a French institution that allows you to defend good causes and the rules attached to it are quite suitable. “I am surprised (…) as in all competitions there are rules. The candidates present themselves, if they do it is that they have accepted” said the 24-year-old. So nothing to be alarmed about. “I was very proud to be able to go on the stage of Miss France, to be able to be free. And I believe that I have never learned so much about myself, I have never revealed myself so much. I am happy. . We do not play a role when we are Miss France, we become Miss France because we really are. So of course there is external beauty but there are also the messages that we convey. ” Amandine Petit concluded.
