    Miss France “has been”? Amandine Petit curtly reinstates Minister Elisabeth Moreno

    Entertainment


    Are the rules of the Miss France contest “has been”? After the attacks of the Deputy Minister Elisabeth Moreno, Amandine Petit answered him exclusively in the program “Jordan de Luxe” broadcast on Télé Star Play.

    Amandine Petit does not agree. Guest of the show “Jordan de Luxe” only broadcast on Télé Star Play, Miss France 2021 has indeed responded to Elisabeth Moreno after her attacks on the beauty contest. While the latter said that the rules of Miss France were “has been”, Amandine Petit retorted: “To say it’s has been is a shame because there are so many people who watch Miss France every year. I don’t think I agree with her otherwise I wouldn’t have done it. want to watch Miss France we look and if we don’t feel like we have some very good books to read and we can even do both at the same time. “

    Amandine Petit on Misss France: “The candidates present themselves, if they do it is that they have accepted”

    According to Amandine Petit, the Miss France contest is a French institution that allows you to defend good causes and the rules attached to it are quite suitable. “I am surprised (…) as in all competitions there are rules. The candidates present themselves, if they do it is that they have accepted” said the 24-year-old. So nothing to be alarmed about. “I was very proud to be able to go on the stage of Miss France, to be able to be free. And I believe that I have never learned so much about myself, I have never revealed myself so much. I am happy. . We do not play a role when we are Miss France, we become Miss France because we really are. So of course there is external beauty but there are also the messages that we convey. ” Amandine Petit concluded.

    2/12 –

    Amandine Petit and Jordan de Luxe
    In the program "Jordan de Luxe" only broadcast on Télé Star Play

    3/12 –

    Amandine Petit and Jordan de Luxe
    The Minister Delegate for Equality between Women and Men attacked the rules of the beauty contest

    4/12 –

    Amandine Petit
    Are the rules of Miss France "has been"?

    5/12 –

    Amandine Petit
    Not according to Miss France 2021 …


    6/12 –

    Amandine Petit
    She is very proud to have been able to participate in this national election

    7/12 –

    Amandine Petit
    According to her, everyone is free to watch the program or not

    8/12 –

    Amandine Petit and Sylvie Tellier
    Amandine Petit considers that the election allows to defend beautiful commitments

    9/12 –

    Amandine Petit
    She was able to help in AIDS research

    10/12 –

    Amandine Petit
    Or even fight against domestic violence

    11/12 –

    Amandine Petit
    The rules are the rules and the candidates who participate accept them

    12/12 –

    Amandine Petit
    There is therefore no debate to be had!


