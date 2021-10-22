Miss France “has been”? Amandine Petit responds to Élisabeth Moreno

MISS FRANCE – A controversy that never ends. Miss France 2021, Amandine Petit responded, on the set of “L’instant De Luxe” this Thursday, October 21, to the appeal launched by the Minister for Gender Equality.

Élisabeth Moreno, in fact said she wanted a change in the rules of the centenary competition. “I think Miss France is part of our traditions, of our culture. What questions me are the rules, which I find completely has-been ”, declared Élisabeth Moreno in the political program“ Facing the Territories ”of TV5 Monde, West France and Nice morning. Asked following the complaint filed by the association “Dare feminism” against the Miss France competition, the minister said she wanted the “rules to change”.

Amandine Petit took advantage of her invitation to the Jordan De Luxe program, on Télé Star Play, to respond to the minister. “It’s a shame to categorize people who watch as ‘Has been’! If we don’t want to watch Miss France we have some great books to read! I worked with her. I am surprised. I don’t want to talk about controversy, but like in any competition there are rules. Tattoos, size are part of the rules. If the candidates do it, it is because they have accepted, ”she points out. And to conclude: “this is what I answer to Élisabeth Moreno”.





Charges and a request to the industrial tribunal

Monday, October 18, The world revealed that the feminist association “Dare feminism” had filed a petition before the industrial tribunal against the new company Miss France for infringement of labor rights.

The president of the company, Alexia Laroche Joubert then responded to the controversy on several media. “It’s a competition, it’s not governed by labor law. On the other hand, there is a regulation of the game. It’s not like Koh-Lanta which lasts 40 days. This has nothing to do with. There is a statute for that, there are rules of the game ”, she had notably hammered on BFM TV.

In its “annual report on the state of sexism in France”, in 2019, the High Council for Equality between Women and Men (HCE), a consultative body responsible for advising the government, already qualified the competition Miss France of “archaic caricature”. “I can’t take any more of the guilt of these young women, who by choice participate in the program. This is what is archaic: not to consider that women can decide what they are going to do with their lives, ”said the producer.

