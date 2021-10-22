MotoGP Misano-2 D0 Debriefing Fabio Quartararo: “on Sunday we will see the level of risk we will take”, etc. (Entirety)

This Thursday, October 21, 2021, Fabio Quartararo answered journalists’ questions from the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, as a prelude to the Gran Premio Nolan del Made in Italy e dell’Emilia-Romagna.

We went to listen (via a teleconference software) to the words of the French driver, who still leads the championship, with now 52 points ahead of Francesco Bagnaia, and who has here his first match point for the world title.

As usual, we report here the words of Fabio Quartararo without the slightest formatting, even if this is partially translated (address in English, tu in French).

Fabio, the moment has arrived: the first match point to win the MotoGP world champion title, with a 52-point lead while there are still 75 available. How do you feel ?

Fabio Quartararo : “Of course, I feel very good, but to be honest my head is not really at this part of the championship. I think we have to approach this like a normal race, although of course we know something special can happen on Sunday. But for now, we have to plan for Friday and Saturday like at the start of the year, and then we will see on Sunday how much risk we take. Friday and Saturday will be a normal situation, and then we’ll see what happens. “

You mention the risks. Last time here in Misano you took a lot of risks to catch up with Pecco. If you are in the same position on Sunday, will you take that much risk?

” We will see ! This is how I like to run, but I’ve never been in this situation. I think last year I learned a lot, not how to fight for the championship since I didn’t really have the chance, but leading the championship in many races was a big milestone for my experience, and I think it’s much easier this year to have it. We’ll see, but for now it’s just a normal race, and we’ll just see the risks we take on Sunday. “

What do you think of the 2022 calendar which has 21 races?

“I have a feeling it will be good. Personally, I like going to different places because it’s always strange to come back to the same circuits, even if the Covid situation makes it very difficult to go outside of Europe. So for me it will be good and it will be another step towards getting back to normal. I can’t wait to ride the new track in Indonesia which looks pretty fast and beautiful. So I hope that the schedule will not change any more. “

What do you think of Deniz Öncü’s two-run penalty?

“Yes, this year has been tough for motorcycling as we lost three teenagers in the small categories. Of course, the last accident was huge, although obviously nothing was intentional. They’ve been doing this stuff from the start but now it looks like that needs to change totally. Of course, it’s a shame for Öncü to be the first rider to have this kind of big penalty, but I hope there will be this kind of penalty for a lot of Moto3 riders to stop it. It was not for viewing, but the most important thing is that everyone was unharmed. “





