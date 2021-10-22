MotoGP Misano-2 D1 Debriefing Valentino Rossi (Yamaha / 22): “the bike has become very difficult to ride”, etc. (Entirety)

This Friday, October 22, 2021, Valentino rossi answered journalists’ questions from the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, at the end of the first day of the Gran Premio Nolan del Made in Italy e dell’Emilia-Romagna.

We went to listen (via teleconferencing software) to the words of the Italian rider who is racing here for the last time at home, at least as the titular MotoGP rider…

As usual, we report here the words of Valentino rossi without any formatting.

Valentino rossi : “I have mixed impressions because I was not that bad in FP1, when it was completely wet and there was a lot of water on the track: I was rather fast, I had a good feeling with the bike and I wasn’t very far from the top 10. So it wasn’t that bad. But unfortunately, in the afternoon we had these mixed conditions where we suffered a lot. When the track started to dry out we were always in trouble and the bike became very difficult to ride. So in the afternoon, I was not very quick. “

What do you think of raising the minimum age for riders in Moto3 and Moto2?

“I saw that in the world championship, the age went from 16 to 18 in Moto3 and Moto2. That’s it ? And in MotoGP? 18 years old like now, ok. Going from 16 to 18, especially in Moto3, is a big change because everyone wants to start as early as possible. It’s a big difference, because two years is a lot! 18 years… a lot of pilots will have to wait. Of course, it will be better for security, but I don’t know if this will solve all the problems. I think it’s more important that the drivers behave well when they’re on the track, than their age. Management must therefore follow the races more precisely and be more strict. Going to 18 is a pretty big step: imagine I started in the world championship at 17, 26 years ago! So 18 is pretty high. “

A few years ago the pilots in your academy had problems in the wet and in mixed conditions, but today they have come a long way. Are you working this with them?

“We sometimes train in the wet, even if it’s difficult to manage and organize. Normally, when it rains we are more on the ground than on the asphalt. But that’s still very important because normally to be fast in the dry it’s something you have naturally, but in the wet most riders have to work a bit. It is therefore important. For example, I was not very fast in the wet at the start but I worked a lot during my career, during practice and during the races, and I was also good in the wet. Now I think we are in technical difficulty because with our bike, especially in mixed conditions, it is very difficult. So we pay. We have to try to improve, especially the feeling with the bike which, in these conditions, makes a lot of difference. “

We heard that your current team members will be working with you on your team next year. Can you confirm it?

” Yes. I don’t know if it’s official but I think my team, David (Munoz, team leader) and Matteo (Flamigni, data engineer), will work with us. I think one will go with my brother and the other with Bez, if everything continues as normal. And there is also Idalio Gavira, who is my coach, who will work with us and will be the coach of the two pilots. I think it’s good because they have a lot of experience and work really great. So it’s good to have this kind of experience in our team. “





Results of the FP2 of the Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna MotoGP in Misano:



Ranking Credit: Motogp.com