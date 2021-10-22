Mr. Pokora transformed, he shaves his beard and loses 20 years: “I don’t know why I did that!”

The spectators of the Madeleine theater will struggle to recognize it. While he is currently playing in the play Great ambitions, with Estelle Lefébure and Philippe Lellouche, Mr. Pokora completely changed his look on a whim. On his Instagram account, the young singer-actor of 36 years has indeed revealed, in video, that he had shaved his beard and had found, all at once, the face of his tender years, Link era Up.

It’s been 18 years, the last time I saw myself without a beard

“I don’t know why I did this … it’s been 18 years, the last time I saw myself without a beard“, explains Mr. Pokora on October 21, 2021. And do not pray that it is a filter: it is indeed the new look of the artist, who has gone through almost all cuts, all colors … but found the head, doll, of this period when he sang My star Where A second of eternity with Lionel and Otis. If you’ve seen those archival footage of Matt, from 1997, in which he joined the show’s audience Sport Show on France 3 … the resemblance is striking!





It is also a good clue for those wondering how Isaiah and Kenna will grow up, the two sons of Mr. Pokora and Christina Milian, 1 year and 6 months old. This little mower stroke also has its advantages. In addition to making the artist scream with laughter on social networks, it gives her a hell of a fresh air while making her look rested. Fatigue, however, is at the rendezvous. In addition to his many professional commitments, musically speaking or in the theater, even on television, the interpreter of Pyramid divides his time between France and the United States and takes care, as best he can, of his three children – he also has a daughter-in-law named Violet. With or without a beard, the young dad is therefore one step away from exhaustion …