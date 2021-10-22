Murder of Gabby Petito: the human remains found are those of her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie

The FBI has just announced that the human remains found near the belongings of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend are indeed those of her companion, Brian Laundrie. The body of the American influencer was found last September.

The results of the analyzes are in: the human remains discovered Wednesday, October 20 in Florida are those of Brian Laundrie, the boyfriend of influencer Gabby Petito. The FBI confirmed his identity a few hours ago.

A dental comparison performed

“On October 21, 2021, a comparison of dental records confirmed that the human remains found […] are those of Brian Laundrie “, indicates the US administration on Twitter.





#UPDATE: On October 21, 2021, a comparison of dental records confirmed that the human remains found at the T. Mabry Carlton, Jr. Memorial Reserve and Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park are those of Brian Laundrie. @FBITampa pic.twitter.com/ZnzbXiibTM – FBI Denver (@FBIDenver) October 21, 2021

The case of the disappearance of this young instagramer, later found dead visibly strangled, captivates the United States and the whole world. Her boyfriend, described as “person of interest in the investigation”, quickly became untraceable after the discovery of Gabrielle Petito’s body.

Looking for him for weeks, investigators ended up discovering “human remains” in a Florida nature reserve, in a hitherto submerged area, near a trail frequented by the young man. These remains were located near a bag and notebook, which belonged to Brian Laundrie.