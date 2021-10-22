Murdered American Gabby Petito’s fiancé found dead

The human remains found in a Florida nature reserve on Wednesday match the boyfriend of murdered young traveler Gabby Petito, US federal police said Thursday.

“A comparison of dental data confirmed that the human remains found” on the reserve “are those of Brian Laundrie,” who went missing in September after returning without Gabrielle Petito from a long trip through the United States, said the FBI.

The 23-year-old, who refused to answer investigators’ questions before disappearing, had been designated as a “person of interest in the investigation”.

The police did not specify what nature these human remains were.

Disappearances

Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito, 22, had left New York in July for a trip in a converted van that was supposed to last four months and whose stages, in the awe-inspiring settings of the national parks of the American West, were regularly shared on Instagram and YouTube, through photos and videos.

But the young man with the shaved head had returned earlier than expected, and alone, on September 1, while Gabby Petito’s parents had not heard from her since the end of August. They finally reported his disappearance on September 11, but Brian Laundrie refused to answer investigators’ questions before disappearing, triggering a vast manhunt.





“She gets angry sometimes”

His personality had become central to the investigation, especially after the release of a video by police in Moab, Utah. “She gets annoyed sometimes”, he declared in particular to the agents, called for a marital dispute, while Gabby Petito appeared in tears, in a car.

Then the young woman’s body was finally found on September 19 near Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming, and the autopsy determined she had been strangled.

After weeks of research, investigators had come to comb through the Carlton swamp reserve, not far from the couple’s home, a “large and hostile area at times”, had warned the police. “It’s dangerous work for search teams advancing through swamps infested with alligators and snakes,” police said.

Human remains and personal items

They discovered in addition to human remains, “personal items such as a backpack and a notebook belonging to Brian Laundrie” in an area which was “until recently under water”, said Wednesday the special agent. Michael McPherson, Federal Police.

The young man’s parents, Chris and Roberta Laundrie, “have been informed that the remains […] were Brian’s, ”confirmed their lawyer, Steven Bertolino.

The disappearance of Gabby Petito, then the manhunt to find her boyfriend, have in any case been the subject of intense media coverage and a torrent of publications on social networks, to the point of causing a controversy over the disproportionate attention given to disappearances of white women compared to those from minorities.