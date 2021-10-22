My Million online draw

That’s it, the weekend is already here. The Euromillions draw on Friday, October 22, 2021 will offer a jackpot of 30 million euros. 100 big winners in the last draw which took place on Tuesday we hope that luck will be on the players’ side again this evening, by playing one or more grids online or at a point of sale. Also from 9:15 p.m. you will be able to find the numbers and the result completely free of charge on this Tirage-Gagnant.com website.

Update of 10/22/2021 at 7:30 p.m .: the My Million draw makes a big winner in the Auvergnes-Rhône-Alpes region

This Friday, October 22, 2021 made a new millionaire in France thanks to the My Million raffle. A little before knowing the winning numbers for the Euromillions evening, the 85th winning code was drawn in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region for an 85 millionaires this year. Congratulations to this new lucky one who will receive 1 million euros.

The pressure has largely subsided one week to the day after the record jackpot won in France for 220 million euros. However, the influx of great evenings and now ancient history, I will always be tens of millions in Europe wanting to win the jackpot of the day and have played your grid.

During the last draw, several hundreds of thousands of winning grids so several players came away with the gain of rank n ° 2 and several tens of thousands of euros. After finding the correct 5 numbers as well as one of the two stars, they came close to the freshly rolled-over jackpot of 17 million euros.

Today French, Belgian, Luxembourgish, Swiss Romandie to try your luck from € 2.50 by playing a Euromillions grid before 8:15 pm on the websites of your respective operators.

How to play a Euromillions grid this Friday, October 22?

If you want to validate a grid for tonight’s draw, nothing could be simpler! Opt for the online offer on the fdj.fr site and benefit from access to the illico range and to the various lotteries such as the Euromillions in just a few clicks.

After completing the registration form on the Française des jeux site, you will only have to deposit a few euros and fill in the fetish number in order to validate your first Euromillions grid.

Please note that you do not have all night to be able to play, the stake is stopped at 8:15 p.m., whether online or at a point of sale at your tobacconist.





My Million result of the day: The winning code to be revealed from 8:50 p.m.

One more millionaire in France, one! For a grid, the European lottery will have its My Million code drawn. The owner of this code will receive the sum of € 1,000,000 which he can recover before the 60 days of the foreclosure date. From 8:50 p.m. the code will be posted as well as the regional location. In the event of a winner on the internet, the player will be contacted directly by the French games teams in the days following this draw on October 22.

Euromillions results: the winning numbers for this Friday 22 October known at 9.15 p.m.

Following the my million draw, the winning combination of the Euromillion will be put online from 9:15 p.m. Expected by tens of thousands of people, the various winning numbers will be offered on tirage-gagnant.com completely free of charge. Carried out under the supervision of a bailiff, the Euromillions draw of the day will have its detailed winning report published from 10 p.m.

For more information, stay connected on this page or on our social networks and discover in real time the different results of the day. Good luck to you all, that you were early gamers.

FAQ: Frequently asked questions about the Euromillions

What is the Euromillions jackpot in play this Friday, October 22, 2021?

A jackpot of 30 million euros will be called into play today and it will follow an unsuccessful draw last Tuesday. Will the Tuesday jackpot rollover reach new heights in the coming weeks?

Until what time can we play a grid at Euromillions today?

You will have the opportunity to play a grid for the Euromillions My Million lottery until 8:15 pm this Friday evening. This time is fixed and includes both games taken online or at a point of sale.

Result of the draw, from what time can we follow the winning numbers of the day?

The results of this Euromillions draw will be available from 9:15 p.m. after a draw for the winning numbers from 8:40 p.m. in the recording studios of the FDJ / TF1. Regarding the winnings, they will all be broadcast from 10 p.m., also announcing whether or not a player has got their hands on the € 30 million jackpot.