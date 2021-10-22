Mylène Demongeot’s strange anecdote on her meeting with Corinne Masiero

This Friday, October 22, France 2 will broadcast a new unpublished episode of Captain Marleau and Corinne Masiero will give the reply to Mylène Demongeot. The opportunity for the latter to discuss her relationship with Josée Dayan’s sidekick.
This is THE success of France Télévisions. Since the release of Captain Marleau on France 3 then on France 2, Corinne Masiero has become very popular with the general public, the series bringing together nearly 8 million viewers with each broadcast. Thanks to her strong temperament, the 57-year-old actress doesn’t hesitate to say whatever she thinks, sometimes even shocking. Last March, during the 46th César ceremony on Canal +, Josée Dayan’s sidekick appeared completely naked on stage to highlight the slogans written on her body such as: “No culture, no future” (no culture, no future, editor’s note) or “Give us back the art Jean!“The objective being to make the government aware of the fate of culture in the midst of a health crisis. This strong character, viewers can also find through his character of Captain Marleau.
A new unpublished episode
This Friday, October 22, in front of Dance with the stars, France 2 will broadcast a new episode of Captain Marleau with many guests. Carried out by Josée Dayan, this new investigation leads the investigator in Corrèze, on the murder of Laeticia, found dead in the heart of a forest, without witnesses or apparent motive. During this episode rich in emotions, Corinne Masiero will give the answer to Mylène Demongeot. The latter gave an interview to France Sunday in order to evoke this unpublished episode of Captain Marleau which is sure to bring together several million viewers.
A strange anecdote
During the interview, the 86-year-old actress confided in her relationship with Corinne Masiero and revealed a strange anecdote about the actress. “I love her! She makes me scream with laughter. I think she’s one of the most gifted girls of her generation. On set, we hit it off like thieves. She loves me so much that she threw herself at my feet the first day, lying flat on the ground. I was dying of laughter“, she declared.