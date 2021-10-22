Namadia (Koh-Lanta, the Legend) reflects on his defeat in the immunity test … and blames Phil’s attitude

Eliminated in the last episode of Koh-Lanta, the Legend, Namadia reconsidered her defeat during the immunity test. A defeat caused, according to him, by a misstep by Phil.
How far are the days when adventure Koh Lanta ended where it started! This year, the All-Stars season is also happening on social networks… For better or for worse. Since the start of the broadcast of Koh-Lanta, the Legend on TF1, the emblematic candidates of the game offer us an anthology crazy and unexpected sequences. And it is on the Internet that all this is reflected. After a 100% feminine alliance that did not last very long, it is Coumba who paid the price for internet users, whileAlix is accused of “racist“by his detractors. In the hot seat during the last episode broadcast on Tuesday, October 19, the young woman joined forces with Clémence and Alexandra to vote against Namadia.
A breathless immunity test
It must be said that Namadia did not leave with the best assets. Hours before the council, the reunited tribe faced a legendary ordeal in Koh Lanta : “Breathless”. On paper, the principle is already very distressing: the candidates had to stand side by side under a horizontal ladder installed in the water. Over the course of the ordeal, the structure descended to get closer and closer to sea level. “You will have to be strong in apnea to hold out as long as possible“had warned Denis Brogniart. Yes Clemency impressed everyone by being unperturbed in full apnea, thus winning the event, Namadia was the first to crack. And according to him, it is partly the fault of Phil.
“Phil, the restless of life”
Thursday, October 21, in a live Instagram, it’s first Laurent Maistret who teased his sidekick about his performance in the immunity test: “What have you been smacked elsewhere!“If he concedes having been “really rubbish”, Namadia detailed behind the scenes of this failure: “We’re all practically underwater, but who was I next to? I’m next to Phil! And Phil, the hectic life that he is, I don’t know what he had, he was on the move.“According to him, the touching father from the North would have downright destabilized without doing it on purpose:”He’s making a wave when the thing’s going down. And I, well, I drink the cup! Where you need to focus and calm down … And bah I panicked! I got under the cage, I said to myself: ‘I’m going to hold in apnea.’ “After a few seconds underwater, the young man preferred to come to the surface, serene about the outcome of the council the same evening. A terrible error in judgment since the sentence sent him… to the island of the banished.