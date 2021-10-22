Namadia (Koh-Lanta, the Legend) weighs on the attitude of the candidates on the camp during reunification

In the last episode, Namadia got wiped out by the reunited tribe in Koh-Lanta, the Legend. On Instagram, the adventurer wanted to give his version of the facts. With, in passing, a few small tackles.
The pressure is mounting more and more as the episodes of Koh-Lanta, the Legend are broadcast on TF1. It must be said that by offering a five-star cast to viewers, the channel had to assume its ambitions. To do this, the famous game presented by Denis Brogniart has made some changes, in particular with the island of the banished. A desert island on which the first to be eliminated clashed to save their place for the second time. At reunification, broadcast on TF1 on Tuesday, October 19, it was finally Ugo and Clémence who returned to the adventure after a visit to the cursed island.
Namadia victim of an unexpected alliance
At the end of the much feared Ambassadorial ceremony, Ugo, Clémence, Laurent and Phil ended up putting themselves agree on a name: Coumba. Upon learning of her elimination, the tempestuous adventurer did not expect to land, a few minutes later, on… the island of the banished! But she was not left alone for very long. Indeed, after being the first to drop out during the immunity test, Namadia already had a vote against him. But very confident, the young dad was far from imagining the twist that would seal his fate, since it was he who was eliminated, under the impetus in particular of an alliance between Clémence, Alix and Alexandra. Direction the island of the banished for the old red.
A heavy atmosphere in the camp
Thursday October 21, Namadia reconsidered her elimination in a traditional live Instagram. Facing her great friend Jade and her sidekick Laurent, the adventurer did not hide his bitterness, more resentful towards Alexandra whom he appreciated so much rather than against that ofAlix. And as usual, Namadia wanted to reveal behind the scenes of some sequences. In particular that of the arrival of the yellows on the red camp during reunification. “When reunification begins, this is where everyone is pretending. And me, that’s something I can’t understand “, he blurted out on Instagram. “When there is reunification, strangely, even those who, in normal times, do nothing… That day, everyone is hot! It was euphoria. “ A “day of madness” at the end of which Namadia was unfortunately eliminated. It now remains to know his fate on the island of the banished, where he will have to face Coumba and the other adventurers ousted over the course of the adventure to hope to return to the game during the orientation test.