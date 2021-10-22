Narcotics. Luxembourg, first European country to legalize recreational cannabis

The government of the Grand Duchy announced on Friday October 22 that the production and consumption of marijuana for personal use would be authorized. A first step to curb traffic given the failure of prohibition.



Luxembourg becomes the “First country ofEurope to legalize production and consumption ” of cannabis, reports the Guardian. Adults will be allowed to cultivate “Up to four cannabis plants at home or in their garden”, the country’s government announced on Friday.

The Grand Duchy is changing as well “Fundamentally its approach to recreational consumption and culture” of marijuana, being confronted with “The failure of the prohibition of consumption”, notes the British daily.

Cultivation for personal use will be permitted, as well as trade in seeds. “Without any limit as to the amount or levels of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the main psychoactive constituent” cannabis. Consumers will be able to import or buy seeds in stores or online.

Fight against “the whole illegal chain”

According to the Minister of Justice, this is a “first stage” in the response of power to “Drug problem”. “Cannabis is the most widely used drug and accounts for a large part of illegal trafficking”, explains Sam Tanson. She adds :

We want to start by allowing people to grow it in their homes. The idea is that a consumer is not in an illegal situation if they consume cannabis, and that we do not support the entire illegal chain, from production to sale to

