New series and movies to watch on Netflix in November 2021

Series coming to Netflix in November

November 5: Narcos Mexico S2

We had forgotten them a bit, but drug dealers are still active on Netflix.

November 5: Big Mouth S5)

We had not forgotten them and we are really happy to find them.

November 6, 13 and 20: Arcane

Two sisters are the respective champions of rival cities in a ” war raging magical technologies “. Intriguing.

November 17: Christmas Flow

Yes, the poster for the series with two people in a snowball looking at each other in love is perfectly cucul. But it’s almost Christmas, so that’s OK.

November 17: Riverdale (S6)

Series young adult from Netflix was a bit stodgy, but it’s almost Christmas, so you won’t be judged.

November 19: Cowboy Bebop

It’s next month that the live-action adaptation of the famous Cowboy Bebop anime hits Netflix. We hope the music will always be so good.

November 19: Hellbound

Beings from another world condemn people to hell, spawning ” the emergence of a religious sect based on the theory of divine justice “. Maybe they should be reminded that it’s almost Christmas.





Movies coming to Netflix in November

November 3: The harder they fall

We’re chasing each other in the Wild West. In this western, outlaw Nat Love (Jonathan Majors) discovers that his nemesis Rufus Buck (Idris Elba) has been released from prison. He decides to hunt him down with his gang.

November 5: Love Hard

November 6: Christmas with the father

November 10: Creed and Creed 2

November 10: Clair obscur

In this film by Rebecca Hall, a black woman who lives in New York in the 1920s sees her life turned upside down when she reunites with a former childhood friend who now masquerades as white.

November 12: Red notice

We’re chasing each other around the world this time, in this new Netflix production that brings together Dwayne Jonhson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds. The three stars respectively interpret a profiler of the FBI, an art thief and a con artist, in a very, very big budget cat-and-mouse game.

November 18: Aya and the witch

In the heart of winter, do we want to discover the story of a little girl who grew up in a ” cozy orphanage But will be adopted by a strange couple who turn out to be wizards? Yes, yes and yes !

November 26: A castle for Christmas

Have you been told that Christmas is coming?

