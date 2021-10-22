New series and movies to watch on Netflix in November 2021

Netflix has just unveiled its novelties for the month of November. On the menu, good guys chasing bad guys, and vice versa. And lots of programs to get in the Christmas mood.
Autumn is setting in and the transition to winter time is looming. As the temperatures cool and the days get shorter, we are more and more tempted to stay under a Netflix, Amazon Prime Video or Disney + binger blanket. The Netflix platform has just unveiled its novelties for the month of November 2021.
Like every month, Numerama offers you a selection, editorialized. All of our previous selections are available here.
If the profusion of the SVoD giant’s catalog is losing you, we’ve also compiled a tight list of the best series on Netflix France of the moment, as well as a selection of the best films on Netflix, according to the themes and genres sought.
Series coming to Netflix in November
November 5: Narcos Mexico S2
We had forgotten them a bit, but drug dealers are still active on Netflix.
November 5: Big Mouth S5)
We had not forgotten them and we are really happy to find them.
November 6, 13 and 20: Arcane
Two sisters are the respective champions of rival cities in a ” war raging magical technologies “. Intriguing.
November 17: Christmas Flow
Yes, the poster for the series with two people in a snowball looking at each other in love is perfectly cucul. But it’s almost Christmas, so that’s OK.
November 17: Riverdale (S6)
Series young adult from Netflix was a bit stodgy, but it’s almost Christmas, so you won’t be judged.
November 19: Cowboy Bebop
It’s next month that the live-action adaptation of the famous Cowboy Bebop anime hits Netflix. We hope the music will always be so good.
November 19: Hellbound
Beings from another world condemn people to hell, spawning ” the emergence of a religious sect based on the theory of divine justice “. Maybe they should be reminded that it’s almost Christmas.
Movies coming to Netflix in November
November 3: The harder they fall
We’re chasing each other in the Wild West. In this western, outlaw Nat Love (Jonathan Majors) discovers that his nemesis Rufus Buck (Idris Elba) has been released from prison. He decides to hunt him down with his gang.
November 5: Love Hard
November 6: Christmas with the father
November 10: Creed and Creed 2
November 10: Clair obscur
In this film by Rebecca Hall, a black woman who lives in New York in the 1920s sees her life turned upside down when she reunites with a former childhood friend who now masquerades as white.
November 12: Red notice
We’re chasing each other around the world this time, in this new Netflix production that brings together Dwayne Jonhson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds. The three stars respectively interpret a profiler of the FBI, an art thief and a con artist, in a very, very big budget cat-and-mouse game.
November 18: Aya and the witch
In the heart of winter, do we want to discover the story of a little girl who grew up in a ” cozy orphanage But will be adopted by a strange couple who turn out to be wizards? Yes, yes and yes !
November 26: A castle for Christmas
Have you been told that Christmas is coming?
The Netflix France calendar in November 2021
- November 1: The Karate Kid
- November 1: Phew
- November 3: The Harder They fall
- November 3: The Kings of the Scam
- November 4: Catching Killers
- November 5: Narcos Mexico S2
- November 5: Love Hard
- November 5: Big Mouth S5
- November 5: the improbable murderer of Olof Palme
- November 6: Christmas with the father
- November 6: Goosebumps 2: Halloween Ghosts
- November 6, 13 and 20: Arcane
- November 10: The Animal Kingdom
- November 10: Creed and Creed 2
- November 10: Clair obscur
- November 12: Red Notice
- November 15: Three colors
- November 16: American Nightmare 3: Elections
- November 16: The Jason Bourne Saga
- November 17: Christmas Flow
- November 17: Riverdale S6
- November 17: In the kingdom of wild animals
- November 18: Aya and the witch
- November 18: The Princess of Chicago: in search of the star
- November 18: Dogs in space
- November 19: The Brain, in Brief (S2)
- November 19: Tick, Tick… Boom!
- November 19: Cowboy Bebop
- November 19: Hellbound
- November 23: Wafer and Mochi, a festive meal
- November 23: Masters of the Universe: Revelation (Part 2)
- November 24: Murder
- November 24: Ruby fallen from the nest
- November 26: A Castle for Christmas
- November 26: Green Snake
- November 30: Charlie from sticker country: story under the snow
- November 30: The more the merrier
