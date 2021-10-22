new set photo with Donnie Yen before huge brawl

Chapter 4 of the saga John wick will build up a little more muscle with the arrival of Donnie Yen to the cast, who continues to tease his character with a new shooting photo.

While many fans are waiting for Neo to return in Matrix 4: Resurrections as much as they fear, that of John wick – which has become the other iconic killing machine in Keanu Reeves’ career – should arouse much less apprehension. It must be said that we still know little about the screenplay written by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch, although the casting is more than enough to raise the excitement. The first name to join the fight is none other than Hong Kong actor and legendary martial artist Donnie Yen, who also lent his face and his fists to the legendary Ip-Man, whom he embodied in the eponymous quadrilogy.

Keanu reeves

John Wick: Chapter 4 is currently in the middle of filming, which takes place in several countries, in particular in France, in Paris where the teams were located a few days ago. A city that seems to appreciate Donnie Yen if we believe his Instagram thread. On the social network, the actor recently shared a new photo of his character.

Donnie Yen will thus play a former friend and ally of John Wick, credited under the name of Caine. Like the widowed hitman, his character seems dressed to the nines, with a black suit jacket and waxed shoes (under which we can already imagine several enemy faces), letting us think that the two men could have followed the same “professional” course. Obviously, the prospect of seeing Keanu Reeves and Donnie Yen fighting back to back is quite pleasant, especially if the action scenes take place in the streets of Paris.

Hoping that the film, still directed by Chad Stahelski, will exploit its full potential, unlike blockbusters which tend to relegate it to the background to bring it out for short battles, as was still the case in the remake of Mulan Last year.





Donnie Yen

The cast of John Wick: Chapter 4, due in theaters on May 25, 2022, is also made up of other martial artists, including Hiroyuki Sanada (47 Ronin), Scott Adkins (Only one will become invincible), Marko Zaror (Wild dog).

For their part, Clancy Brown (Highlander), Rina Sawayama (Charlie, turn up the volume), Shamier Anderson (The Color of Victory) and Bill Skarsgård (That, Castle rock) will also be in the credits. Not to mention the return of Lance Reddick as Serous Charon and Ian McShane as Winston, who will also be at the heart of the prequel miniseries. The Continental, in the guise of actor Colin Woodell.