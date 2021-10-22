News tip New World, Amazon backs off and suspends server transfers! What there is to know

Deployed only yesterday, the New World character server transfer was already suspended by the multiplayer game developers this morning. We explain the reasons for this radical decision.

The chaotic launch of New World seems to be endless. Released on September 29 on PC, the first MMO ofAmazon Game Studios has known everything, between endless queues, server problems and massive influx of bots. Victim of their success, the developers had to redouble their intelligence to try to find temporary and lasting solutions to the problems known by the game.

One of the quick fixes found by Amazon Game Studios is character server transfer. This system must be able to unclog full servers by allowing players to transfer their players to less populated servers. After a deployment with great fanfare the day before yesterday, New Word has already suspended the server transfer this morning. We explain to you the reasons behind this radical decision :

Why has the server transfer been suspended in New World?

A few hours after the deployment of the server transfer, New World developers were forced to temporarily suspend the maneuver for all players in the game. The team realized that some characters had erroneous information which prevented their saving from being valid on a new server.





However, the heart of the problem comes from the bug inadvertently created by the transfer. This bug allows many players to duplicate the gold they own at the time of transfer. This kind of bug, if it is not detected quickly, can wipe out the economy of an MMO like New World. The developers have nevertheless tried to reassure users by ensuring that the people who used this manipulation are saved in the database and will be banned from the game.

Greeting Adventurers! Since the server transfers started, we have identified that some characters have incorrect information which prevents them from having valid saves in their new server. We corrected them this morning. Some of these players transferred gold or items while their character was affected. All of these transactions are recorded in our database. We are currently reviewing them and any players who deliberately use this situation to gain an advantage will be banned for exploitation. We will also remove any items or gold received, if necessary. In the future, as a precaution, we may temporarily prevent the connection of characters with this situation. If you’re one of the people who made a transfer and couldn’t log in afterwards, the issue should automatically resolve itself within two hours. If it persists beyond this time, please contact support. Thank you for your patience and understanding !

For the time being, no press release is planned on a reestablishment of the server transfer. The developers of New World simply explain “restart the service” once the problem is resolved.

