Neymar is fit for the OM-PSG Classic in Ligue 1

Di Maria and Bernat are there too

For the rest, Mauricio Pochettino can count on a very large part of his workforce. If Sergio Ramos is still in the recovery phase and Leandro Paredes (quadriceps) is still absent, the Argentine technician will recover Angel Di Maria, who was serving his third suspension match against the Germans, and Juan Bernat, not qualified in C1. Mauro Icardi, entangled in his personal worries, trained but did not live a serene week.





Four days after finishing in 3-5-2, and while the hybrid organization of OM can invite this choice, Mauricio Pochettino can he be tempted to reproduce this animation? Given the short delay between the two matches and the requirement of this pattern, this involves a risk. The Argentine will have to resolve the issue of defensive feverishness and porosity on the sides by Sunday.

Does this mean a change of left side and the tenure of Abdou Diallo with a more assertive defensive culture than Nuno Mendes, in difficulty for two weeks (Rennes, Leipzig)? This is not to be ruled out. In the middle, Herrera appeared less dashing against Leipzig. And the entry from Wijnaldum was not uninteresting. The Dutchman proved, in England, that he was a man of big dates. Finally, can the offensive animation integrate, as against OL (2-1, September 19), the four stars?