Nintendo pushes back one of its end-of-year excluded!

At the announcement of the previous Nintendo Direct, fans of the Advance Wars series must have been impatiently stamping their screens at the idea of ​​discovering a presentation of the game. But the disappointment must have been great for them, because the latter , supposed to be released next December, was not present during these festivities. Suspicions were then aroused, and rightly so.

This is the kind of news that we would do well without as we were fast approaching the release ofAdvance Wars 1 + 2 Re-Boot Camp which was initially supposed to put its suitcases on Nintendo’s mobile phone on December 3. However, the Japanese manufacturer has decided otherwise.

Unfortunately, Advance Wars 1 + 2 Re-Boot Camp will not be at the foot of the tree this year since its release has just been postponed until next year. Nintendo has cracked a press release to announce the news, as well as a new release window for lack of a specific date. Certainly to avoid the scenario we are currently dealing with.

Advance Wars in the garage until spring 2022

The few announcements to put in our mouths since this summer should have put us in our ears. However, Nintendo’s verdict on the release of Advance Wars 1 + 2 Re-Boot Camp fell like a chopper on October 22.

Hello, troops! #AdvanceWars 1 + 2: Re-Boot Camp, which was set to launch on 12/3, will now release for #NintendoSwitch in spring 2022. The game just needs a little more time for fine tuning. You’ll be battling with Andy & friends soon! Thanks for your patience. pic.twitter.com/dSi8VSsxTH

– Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 22, 2021

The Japanese editor explains to us that the title needs a little more time to be perfectly finalized. Therefore, a release on December 3 is unthinkable for Nintendo who therefore preferred to postpone the release of the game by a few months, while thanking the players for their patience.

Thus, Advance Wars 1 + 2 Re-Boot Camp slips towards a release in 2022 and leaves the field open to certain productions exclusive to the Switch which were supposed to come out a few weeks before him such as Sparkling Diamond Pokémon / Sparkling Pearl or Shin Megami Tensei V.

For the time being, no other date has been announced, players will have to be content with a “Spring 2022” before obtaining further information – which we hope will be reassuring, this time – on the title.

