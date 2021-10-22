More

    Nintendo pushes back one of its end-of-year excluded!

    Technology


    Game news Nintendo pushes back one of its end-of-year excluded!

    At the announcement of the previous Nintendo Direct, fans of the Advance Wars series must have been impatiently stamping their screens at the idea of ​​discovering a presentation of the game. But the disappointment must have been great for them, because the latter , supposed to be released next December, was not present during these festivities. Suspicions were then aroused, and rightly so.

    This is the kind of news that we would do well without as we were fast approaching the release ofAdvance Wars 1 + 2 Re-Boot Camp which was initially supposed to put its suitcases on Nintendo’s mobile phone on December 3. However, the Japanese manufacturer has decided otherwise.

    Unfortunately, Advance Wars 1 + 2 Re-Boot Camp will not be at the foot of the tree this year since its release has just been postponed until next year. Nintendo has cracked a press release to announce the news, as well as a new release window for lack of a specific date. Certainly to avoid the scenario we are currently dealing with.

    Advance Wars in the garage until spring 2022

    The few announcements to put in our mouths since this summer should have put us in our ears. However, Nintendo’s verdict on the release of Advance Wars 1 + 2 Re-Boot Camp fell like a chopper on October 22.

    The Japanese editor explains to us that the title needs a little more time to be perfectly finalized. Therefore, a release on December 3 is unthinkable for Nintendo who therefore preferred to postpone the release of the game by a few months, while thanking the players for their patience.

    Thus, Advance Wars 1 + 2 Re-Boot Camp slips towards a release in 2022 and leaves the field open to certain productions exclusive to the Switch which were supposed to come out a few weeks before him such as Sparkling Diamond Pokémon / Sparkling Pearl or Shin Megami Tensei V.

    For the time being, no other date has been announced, players will have to be content with a “Spring 2022” before obtaining further information – which we hope will be reassuring, this time – on the title.

    Pre-order Advance Wars 1 + 2 Re-Boot Camp from Amazon

    Nintendo pushes back one of its end-of-year excluded!

    to read also

    This page contains affiliate links to some products that JV has selected for you. Each purchase you make by clicking on one of these links will not cost you more, but the e-merchant will pay us a commission.
    Find out more.

    Profile of Jinxeb, Jeuxvideo.com

    Through Jinxeb, Writing jeuxvideo.com

    MP


    Stuart

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleFIBA, Euroleague and NBA discuss unification of European competitions
    Next articleAdele shows off Celine Dion’s chewing gum which is framed at her house

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC