No cancellation of Giphy’s takeover, but a fine for Facebook

The British antitrust authority had bulged its chest in the face of Facebook for breaches in the context of the takeover of Giphy, even citing a cancellation of the sale. Ultimately, it is a fine of 60 million euros.
Law of series for Facebook. While the social network is shaken by the revelations of a whistleblower, the British competition authority (CMA) is putting a little additional blow to the reputation of the company. The authority fined Facebook £ 50.5million (€ 60million) as part of its merger with Giphy. Mark Zuckerberg’s firm is accused of continuing the merger process despite an ongoing investigation.
The CMA says it has asked Facebook to provide it with regular updates describing its compliance as part of this process, but the company has turned a deaf ear. “Facebook has significantly limited the scope of these updates, despite repeated warnings from the CMA”, affirms the authority, which specifies that this is the first time that a company adopts this behavior in front of its requests.
“Given the multiple warnings it has given to Facebook, the CMA considers that Facebook’s failure to comply was deliberate., continues the British authority. As a result, the CMA imposed a fine of £ 50million for this major violation, which fundamentally undermined its ability to prevent, monitor and resolve any issues. ”
As a reminder, Facebook announced the takeover of Giphy in May 2020, for an amount estimated at $ 400 million (343 million euros). The CMA then estimated that the acquisition of the company would harm competition between social networks and eliminate a “potential challenger” in the digital advertising market. The British antitrust authority had indicated that it could demand the cancellation of the purchase, with a decision expected in October 2021. This decision is therefore a small fine.