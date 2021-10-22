No cancellation of Giphy’s takeover, but a fine for Facebook

The British antitrust authority had bulged its chest in the face of Facebook for breaches in the context of the takeover of Giphy, even citing a cancellation of the sale. Ultimately, it is a fine of 60 million euros.

Law of series for Facebook. While the social network is shaken by the revelations of a whistleblower, the British competition authority (CMA) is putting a little additional blow to the reputation of the company. The authority fined Facebook £ 50.5million (€ 60million) as part of its merger with Giphy. Mark Zuckerberg’s firm is accused of continuing the merger process despite an ongoing investigation.

The CMA says it has asked Facebook to provide it with regular updates describing its compliance as part of this process, but the company has turned a deaf ear. “Facebook has significantly limited the scope of these updates, despite repeated warnings from the CMA”, affirms the authority, which specifies that this is the first time that a company adopts this behavior in front of its requests.