Nova 8i, Watch GT 3 and Watch Fit Mini: Huawei makes its comeback

After months of discretion in the smartphone market, Huawei is back in France with two models, the Nova 9 and 8i, as well as two connected watches, the Watch GT 3 and Watch Fit Mini. The Chinese brand still has to deal with the absence of Google services.

On the sidelines of the Nova 9, the launch of which in France is now officially scheduled for November 2021, Huawei today presents a wave of new features spread across the world of mobility, but also in that of audio where we find also Freebuds and a new speaker co-created with Devialet.

The Nova 9 will therefore not be the only one to arrive on the European market since it will be accompanied by its lighter version, called Nova 8i. The equally large smartphone with its 6.67-inch IPS screen, for its part, relies on a Snapdragon 662 (4G) chipset flanked by 6 GB of RAM. It stores 128 GB of storage and offers both the fast charge of the Nova 9 (66 W) to power its 4300 mAh battery and a quadruple photo block. The latter includes a main sensor of 64 Mpx with its wide-angle optics (f / 1.9), an 8 Mpx sensor with an ultra-wide-angle (f / 2.4) and two sensors of 2 Mpx each, l ‘one dedicated to macro and the other to depth measurement.

For this smartphone running Android AOSP with Huawei services, count 349 €. The Nova 8i will be available from November 2 after a pre-order phase starting today.

Double dose of watches

Huawei relies heavily on its catalog of connected objects, and especially on its smartwatches, to compensate for a struggling mobile activity. The Chinese brand is thus enriching its catalog with two products, including the Watch GT 3 available in 42 and 46 mm versions.