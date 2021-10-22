Nova 8i, Watch GT 3 and Watch Fit Mini: Huawei makes its comeback

2
After months of discretion in the smartphone market, Huawei is back in France with two models, the Nova 9 and 8i, as well as two connected watches, the Watch GT 3 and Watch Fit Mini. The Chinese brand still has to deal with the absence of Google services.
Huawei nova 8i
On the sidelines of the Nova 9, the launch of which in France is now officially scheduled for November 2021, Huawei today presents a wave of new features spread across the world of mobility, but also in that of audio where we find also Freebuds and a new speaker co-created with Devialet.
The Nova 9 will therefore not be the only one to arrive on the European market since it will be accompanied by its lighter version, called Nova 8i. The equally large smartphone with its 6.67-inch IPS screen, for its part, relies on a Snapdragon 662 (4G) chipset flanked by 6 GB of RAM. It stores 128 GB of storage and offers both the fast charge of the Nova 9 (66 W) to power its 4300 mAh battery and a quadruple photo block. The latter includes a main sensor of 64 Mpx with its wide-angle optics (f / 1.9), an 8 Mpx sensor with an ultra-wide-angle (f / 2.4) and two sensors of 2 Mpx each, l ‘one dedicated to macro and the other to depth measurement.
For this smartphone running Android AOSP with Huawei services, count 349 €. The Nova 8i will be available from November 2 after a pre-order phase starting today.
Double dose of watches
Huawei relies heavily on its catalog of connected objects, and especially on its smartwatches, to compensate for a struggling mobile activity. The Chinese brand is thus enriching its catalog with two products, including the Watch GT 3 available in 42 and 46 mm versions.
The duo benefits from Amoled screens (1.32 and 1.43 inches), is light (35 and 42.6 g) and a little thinner than the GT 2 (10.2 and 11 mm). Huawei is logically betting on more and more precise sensors, whether it is the heart rate monitor integrated into its two watches or their GPS chip. The manufacturer promises to provide a fair amount of sports-related data, including SpO2. Their autonomy is announced at seven days for the 42 mm model and 14 days for the 46 mm. For the moment, there is no mention of Harmony OS, the watches probably running on Lite OS.
The Watch GT 3 are announced at € 229 and € 249 (November 18), but Huawei is planning a slightly more affordable proposition embodied by the Watch Fit Mini. A “design” variation of the Watch Fit, which has already been tested by us, the activity tracker is essentially distinguished by its slightly more polished design and including a leather strap. The bracelet will be released on November 15 for € 99.