Now it’s Laura Smet’s turn to get involved …

“I thought a lot about [eux] who could not live these moments with Johnny. It must have been awful “. These were the words of Paul Belmondo, who was on the cover of the last issue of Paris Match, speaking of Laura Smet and David Hallyday. An exit in the columns of our colleagues who may not do “pleasure to some”. However, these words please the elder of the Taulier. On Instagram, Luana Belmondo shared a photo from an issue of the magazine featuring Paul and Jean-Paul Belmondo posing together. “Such a touching testimony … It’s true. You were lucky to have an extraordinary father … but your father too was lucky to have a present, respectful and loving son”, wrote the mother of Victor and Giacomo in legend. In the comments, Laura Smet reacted by putting a heart and several points. “We never touch the family … we love you very very much my dear”, addressed the former culinary columnist of C à Vous on France 5 to the director. An obvious tackle for his ex-girlfriend!

Bernard Montiel but also Anthony Delon went there for their commentary just like Alessandra Sublet. The host also put a heart, which made several Internet users react. “You changed camps! LB would have ejected you”, “So? Laetitia or Luana, Luana or Laetitia? The art of turning your jacket over”.





Complicated relationship with his young stepsister

In this long interview, Paul Belmondo returned to his relationship with his young stepsister, Stella, daughter Natty.

“It’s a complicated relationship because we’re forty years apart,” he said of the 18-year-old. “Stella is closer to my children and my niece Annabelle, which is why she was with them at the Invalides. “However, he insisted on making a necessary point.” There was absolutely no question of putting her aside, a bullshit that I could read on social networks. “He concluded by saying: “Even though I know my father is watching and protecting us, he is no longer there, and I am, in fact, at the top of the pyramid. I feel a responsibility. But I have not taken and I will not take no decision without talking to Stella, Florence, Muriel and Alain. “

