OL regain hope, Monaco ahead thanks to a first… the results at the break!

Olympique Lyonnais and Monaco are experiencing varying fortunes. Peter Bosz’s men are jostled at the break by Sparta Prague. The Czechs lead by two goals thanks to a brace from Lukas Haraslin, taking advantage of the mistakes of the Lyon defense. Without Lucas Paqueta, on the bench and sanctioned by Peter Bosz, the Gones could have returned to the game but Timo Kadewere lacked precision when concluding. Fortunately for them, Karl Toko-Ekambi once again emerged to close the gap at the very end of the first period.

For its part, the Monegasques are in front at the break on the lawn of PSV Eindhoven. On a perfect serve from Caio Henrique, Myrom Boadu scored his first goal of his career with Monaco. The Dutch could even have doubled the bet, like Kévin Volland, but they stumbled on the opposing goalkeeper.





The results at the break:

Sparta Prague 2-1 Olympique Lyonnais

PSV 0-1 Monaco

Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 Olympiacos

Lokomotiv Moscow 0-0 Galatasaray

Naples 0–0 Legia Warsaw

Glasgow Rangers 2-0 Brondby

Sturm Graz 0-0 Real Sociedad

West Ham 1-0 Genk