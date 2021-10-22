OM-PSG: With the presence of Lionel Messi, interest in the Classic will “significantly” explode internationally

Marseille-PSG followed everywhere? The global audience for the L1 classic on Sunday could take off with the presence of Lionel Messi, the Professional Football League (LFP) hoping to increase “significantly the scope of the championship internationally” this season.

It is an axis of progression for Ligue 1, which has made development abroad one of its salvation plans: for the time being, its international TV rights are limited to around 80 million. euros per year until 2024, far from the 1.5 billion euros of the Premier League, the league that generates the most money, or even the 139 million euros of Serie A (excluding the United States and Middle East). And a prestigious poster like OM-PSG, enhanced by the brilliance of Messi’s six Ballons d’Or, can help sell Ligue 1 better outside France in the next round of rights.

Unprecedented international coverage

Last year, for Marseille’s victory at the Parc des Princes on September 13, 2020 (1-0), nearly 5 million viewers followed the match internationally, “climax“of a 2020-2021 season where Ligue 1, broadcast by 55 channels in 208 territories according to the LFP, generated a cumulative audience of 580 million viewers, a figure up 20%.”The trend is expected to continue in the 2021-2022 season, which will see Ligue 1 benefit from unprecedented international coverage“, notes the LFP in a communication sent to AFP, welcoming new large-scale broadcasters in China (Migu), India (Viacom18), Brazil (ESPN), the Netherlands (Ziggo) or in Italy (Sky).

This influx of broadcasters “will significantly increase the scope of the championship internationally“, underlines the League, which says it already measures the effects. Thus, the YouTube channel in English of Ligue 1 posted record figures with a growth of more than 50% in the number of subscribers since the start of the season and 12 million views in August alone. And Messi’s first match with PSG in Reims on August 29 (2-0) smashed the Ligue 1 audience record abroad with more than 14 million viewers, according to the LFP.

However, the room for improvement remains immense. By way of comparison, La Liga claims no less than 650 million potential viewers “around the world“for the Clasico Barcelona-Real Madrid on Sunday (4:15 p.m.), ensuring that they have”the most followed club poster“on the planet. But even in the country of Barça and Real, the Cuatro channel decided to broadcast the classic OM-PSG in clear and live Sunday evening with the comments in particular the former striker Fernando Morientes, briefly passed by the OM (2009-10).

Spanish audiences consume French football because they consume their stars

Cuatro was encouraged by the audiences of Telecinco (another channel of the Mediaset group) for the Reims-PSG meeting, which has become the most watched foreign championship match in the history of Spanish television with 2.2 million viewers in average, and peaks at 6.7 million, according to Mediaset.

“Obviously, the interest in Spain is higher than before, as the numbers of Messi’s first game against Reims proved., notes for AFP a communications manager of the Kosmos group, headed by Gerard Piqué, which holds the marketing rights for Ligue 1 in Spain. There should be at least as many people (Sunday) than for this match. Spanish audiences consume French football because they consume their stars. “

In Brazil, “the classic” has been broadcast for several years, especially since Neymar wears the colors of the Parisian club. For Brazilian viewers, more than the OM-PSG poster, it is above all the Parisian club that attracts attention, for the presence of “Ney” and Messi. But the Brazilian press is also looking at the results of Jorge Sampaoli’s OM, since the Argentine technician managed Santos and Atlético Mineiro.

Priority to Inter-Juve in England

In England, a country little turned towards foreign football, the Ligue 1 broadcaster BT Sports will give priority on Sunday to the Italian clash Inter Milan-Juventus Turin (8:45 p.m.) on its BT Sports 1 channel, the OM-PSG poster being relegated to BT Sports 2. And in Italy, the match broadcast on Sky may suffer from media competition from two major sporting events on Sunday: the last MotoGP Grand Prix in Italy for icon Valentino Rossi, and especially Inter-Juve in Serie A, at the same time as OM-PSG.

