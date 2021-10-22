OM sentenced to closed session by UEFA

Affected by a “disciplinary case” following the excesses recorded at the Velodrome stadium during the match against Galatasaray (0-0), in the Europa League, on September 30, OM now knows its sanction. The UEFA disciplinary committee has decided to close the North stand of Marseille for the next home meeting, which corresponds to the reception of Lazio Rome on November 4. It also imposes a fine of 8,000 euros on the Marseille club. The charges are “The use of pyrotechnic devices, the throwing of objects and the blocking of passages” inside the Velodrome stadium.
That day, serious incidents took place between Turkish supporters, who came from several countries, and those of OM. Smoke jets between the stands, some landing on the lawn, led the referee to stop the match, in the first half, for eight minutes. All interspersed with provocations between the two camps, some OM fans waving Armenia flags.
In the second half, other serious disturbances notably took place at the bottom of the North bend. And at the very end of the meeting, it was the bottom of the Jean-Bouin stand. Cups and bottles were sent to certain members of the team and visiting staff. After the meeting, the situation degenerated with the police forced to intervene, in particular on the forecourt of the stadium. Four police officers were injured and five supporters (three Turkish and two Marseille) were arrested.
The OM can appeal against this decision and ask the chairman of the committee to suspend it. But first, he must have the totality of the judgment, which he will only be able to have at the beginning of next week. Then, OM will have three days to decide whether or not to appeal.
Moreover, OL, also concerned by a “disciplinary case” for minor incidents after their victory against Bröndby (3-0) on September 30, was fined 24,000 euros.