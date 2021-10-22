OM | Solid, OM bring back a draw from their trip to Rome against Lazio (0-0)

Three matches, three draws for OM in this group stage of the Europa League. After those in Moscow against Lokomotiv (1-1) and against Galatasaray at the Velodrome (0-0), the Olympians brought back the draw of their trip to Rome against Lazio (0-0).

In the first half, the Olympians made a good impression but he missed the finish to find the opening. Milik got a clear chance in the 20th minute but his cross shot went off target. Cengiz Ünder had two chances: first on a cross from Lirola (14 ‘) then on a crossed strike with the left foot beautifully diverted on his line by the keeper laziale Strakosha (40’).





Upon returning from the locker room, the two teams each had their highlight. Ciro Immobile sent several shivers down the Olympian defense. But a goal was rightly denied to him for offside (59 ‘) and his shot was rejected by the crossbar in the 69th minute. Dimitri Payet also had a great opportunity (67 ‘). Dominated at the end of the match, OM held their ground.

While waiting for the result of the Lokomotiv Moscow-Galatasaray match at 9 p.m., OM have 3 points in this group E, Lazio 4 points.

