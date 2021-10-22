One and a half million euros in cryptocurrency and gold bars seized from man suspected of money laundering in the North

A 43-year-old man is suspected of laundering money from his stock market speculations. Monday, a million and a half euros and several kilos of gold bars were found at his home in the North.

One and a half million euros in cryptocurrency and nearly 10 kilos of gold bars were seized on Monday, October 18 from a northern resident suspected of money laundering, France Bleu Nord reported on Friday. During the search, more than 250 pieces of gold and silver, with a total estimated value of 500,000 euros, were also found in this 43-year-old man, who lives in the Cambrésis. The man is suspected of not having declared the profits of his speculations and of having laundered this money by buying gold bars to resell them in Belgium.

This money laundering case was brought to light by the gendarmes after several months of investigation, thanks to statements by the suspect. In detention after having been convicted of drunk driving and without a point on his license, he betrayed himself during a hearing before the sentence enforcement judge to study a modification of his sentence in fine days.





Asked about his lifestyle, the forty-something said: “I don’t declare all my income, otherwise it’s ruin!” He has stated that he is a stock broker and that he speculates in cryptocurrencies, which is completely legal. With the sums pocketed, he then ordered gold bars on the Internet, which he then resold in Belgium with his wife, to receive money in cash. According to information from France Bleu Nord, the individual had implemented this scheme for months.