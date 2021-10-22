One dead, one injured after accidental gunfire triggered by Alec Baldwin on the set of a western

Actor Alec Baldwin killed a woman and injured another while shooting a supposedly dummy weapon on the set of a western.

A woman was killed and another person injured by a shooting that occurred Thursday on the set of “Rust”, a western starring Alec Baldwin in the making in New Mexico, United States, we learned from of the local police.

The woman, 42-year-old Halyna Hutchins and director of photography, was evacuated by helicopter to a nearby hospital but “succumbed to her injuries”, while the second victim, director Joel Souza, of the same age, was evacuated by helicopter to a nearby hospital. was admitted to intensive care, the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement to AFP.

Accidental shooting

American actor Alec Baldwin is the author of the pistol shot that killed the director of photography and injured the director on a film set in the state of New Mexico in the United States, police said on Thursday. .





According to investigators, who visited the scene, the gun was used as an accessory on the set and was activated during a scene in the film.

“Investigators are trying to find out what type of projectile was fired and how,” said the statement, which did not specify the number of shots.

“Rust” is a western written and directed by Joel Souza, starring Alec Baldwin as co-producer and as an outlaw, Harland Rust, who comes to the aid of his 13-year-old grandson sentenced to hanging for murder.

Aged 63, Alec Baldwin has made himself particularly popular in the United States in recent years by his imitations of Donald Trump in the famous satirical show “Saturday Night Live”.

A photo published Thursday morning on the artist’s Instagram account appears to show him at the filming location of “Rust”.