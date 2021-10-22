One year after the Mate 40, Huawei returns to the smartphone market with a Nova 9 at 499 euros

Banned by the United States in 2019, Huawei is now moving cautiously. Forced to rush devices with its own services instead of those of Google in 2019 and 2020, the company had not really reassured about its ability to stay at the top level. Its latest high-end smartphone, the P50, was also announced in China with no marketing date in Europe. A first for the former number 1 of the smartphone.

Since its last launch in France at the end of 2020, Huawei did not seem eager to market a new smartphone. The brand has multiplied the advertisements of watches, headphones, tablets, PCs, monitors and speakers in order to diversify, without ever showing a smartphone. A year later, Huawei returns more modestly to the mobile market with the Nova range that we had already discovered at the end of 2019. The target is no longer the same, Huawei wants to talk to young people.

A 4G smartphone at 499 euros

At the time of writing, we have only very briefly taken over the Huawei Nova 9. Very light (175 grams) and very thin (7.77 millimeters), the device gave us an excellent first. impression. Once again, Huawei is illustrated by its ability to achieve beautiful designs.

01net.com – The screen of the Nova 9.



Equipped with a 6.57-inch diagonal OLED display, the Huawei Nova 9 has a variable refresh rate between 60 and 120 Hz (LTPS). The device’s 4300 mAh battery can, depending on the brand, recharge in 38 minutes thanks to the 66W charger provided in the box. 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage equip the Nova 9.

To seduce its target, in other words young people, Huawei is of course focusing on the photo. In addition to a 32 Mpix front sensor capable of filming in 4K, the Chinese manufacturer has equipped its Nova 9 with a high-performance camera module on paper, at least for its main sensor. With a size of 1/1.56 inch, the 50 Mpix sensor should be able to take beautiful photos and videos at night. It uses Huawei’s SuperSpectrum technology which, remember, consists of a variation of the Bayer matrix to capture more light (RYYB instead of RGB). On the other hand, the other smartphone cameras (ultra wide-angle 8 Mpix, depth sensor, macro) seem to us to be more dispensable. The Nova 9 offers the best of the best in selfie and main camera without the versatility of a high-end smartphone.





01net.com – The camera module of the Nova 9 resembles that of the P50.



Without Google services, the Nova 9 relies on Huawei services such as Petal Search, Petal Maps, Petal Clips or Celia, which we can not wait to test again … after extremely disappointing first tests. Applications are downloaded from the AppGallery or as APK files.

Regarding the performance part, Huawei is the victim of its dispute with the United States. Unable to manufacture its own chips and forbidden to buy 5G chips from Qualcomm, the manufacturer must be satisfied with the Snapdragon 778G, a chip only 4G.

Whether we consider 5G essential or not, it will inevitably hurt its sales among resellers and operators who all want to push 5G. The smartphone is delivered under Android Open Source with the EMUI overlay and, strangely, does not use HarmonyOS as its Chinese equivalent. Huawei has told us that it will communicate its French plans for HarmonyOS later.

Also to discover in video:

At 499 euros, the Huawei Nova 9 seems a bit expensive to us compared to some of its direct competitors at Xiaomi, Oppo or even Motorola. Our tests will tell us if Huawei’s photo expertise saves the device.

At the same time, the Chinese brand announced the Nova 8i, another 4G mobile (Snapdragon 662) also compatible with 66W charging. It will be offered at a price of 349 euros in November, like its big brother.