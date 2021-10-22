Pablo Longoria’s call for calm to supporters in an open letter

After a start to the season marked by numerous incidents in the stands and while the clash between OM and PSG is fast approaching, Marseille President Pablo Longoria launched, Friday, October 22, an appeal for calm so that the “classic ” rest “a football moment“.

“If any incident should happen, we could be punished very severely” Pablo Longoria in an open letter to OM supporters

“This Sunday, we will still live a very great moment of emotion and I also hope for a great football moment. Unfortunately, this start of the season has also been marked by incidents which tarnish the image of football everywhere in France”, wrote Longoria in a text addressed to “supporters, regulars, sympathizers or simple occasional spectators” of the Velodrome.

“I want to do everything so that this moment remains a moment of football and nothing but a moment of football. Everyone has warned us. If any incident should happen, we could be very severely sanctioned”, adds the Spanish leader.

Before the match #OMPSG, Sunday at the Orange Vélodrome, the president of OM, Pablo Longoria, addresses the supporters.

Since incidents in the stands during the Angers-Marseille match on September 22, OM is under the threat of a withdrawal of one point in the standings in the event of a repeat offense. And Sunday, the arrival in Marseille of the Paris SG of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappé will be the first very big summit of Ligue 1 with more than 65,000 spectators expected according to the club.

“I know that many observers will have their eyes riveted on you, on us. This match is therefore an opportunity to show the whole world how beautiful our stadium is, how your tifos and your songs can sublimate these moments “, Longoria explained, saying he hoped for “a big football party”.

“Accustomed to the North and South bends, the Ganay and Jean Bouin stands, I ask you all and without distinction to do everything to convince and encourage your members, your friends, your colleagues to participate in the most beautiful way in these moments”, concluded the Marseille president.

According to an OM spokesperson, the club is in regular contact with the leaders of the supporters’ groups and considers that there is no “no particular alert” before Sunday’s game.