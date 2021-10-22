Parrot sells its SenseFly subsidiary for $ 23 million

In search of liquidity and reduction of its operating expenses, the French drone manufacturer Parrot has finalized the sale of its subsidiary of fixed-wing drones SenseFly to the American AgEagle, for 23 million euros.

The French drone manufacturer Parrot announced on Wednesday October 20, 2021 that it had finalized the sale of its subsidiary SenseFly to AgEagle, an American specialist in fixed-wing drones, for 23 million euros. AgEagle had already bought MicaSense, another Parrot subsidiary, at the start of the year, for the same amount.

Acquired by Parrot in 2012, SenseFly and its fixed-wing drones were part of the company’s BtoB strategy intended to offset its decline in the consumer market with the success of Chinese DJI. But with this sale, the company founded by Henri Seydoux now wishes to focus on professional quadricopter drones and aerial data analysis software. And in particular by addressing four main market segments with the new Anafi Ai: 3D mapping, geomatics and inspection, defense and security, and agriculture, as Henri Seydoux recently explained to us. Remember that the general public market has now completely disappeared from Parrot’s strategy.

A “box being turned over”

Above all, the sale allows the company still in search of financial stability to free up liquidity and reduce its operating expenses. A first installment of $ 12.3 million has already been received by Parrot. A second cash payment of $ 1.5 million is due in 90 days, along with the equivalent of $ 3 million in AgEagle shares. Then, another additional payment of 2.5 million dollars is expected at the end of 2022. The last 2.5 million dollars must be paid at the end of 2023.

Parrot would always have at least two years of cash in advance. It’s about a “entrepreneurial situation, of a box being turned over [donc] we are very careful “, according to Henri Seydoux. Parrot is “a company which has always invested, which has great investment capacities”, adds the founder, who sees repositioning as inherent in a technology company: “I always thought it was normal that in tech companies, nothing lasts.”