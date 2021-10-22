Patrice Évra reveals he was sexually assaulted when he was 13

If his fiancée knew about it, Évra tells the Times not having informed his own mother until two weeks ago, inhabited during all these years by the ” shame “ and fear of the gaze of others. To the point of lying to the police, who called him when he was 24 to ask him if he too had been sexually assaulted by the said principal. “Obviously, she (his mother) was devastated. It was difficult for her. […] She realized that something was wrong when I told her that I didn’t want to sleep at the principal’s anymore. But I waited until I was 40 to tell her about it, says Évra. It was a shock to her. Lots of anger. She told me she was sorry. Not to put that in the book, that it was private. But when I told her that I was not doing it for myself but for the other children, she understood. ”