Paul Belmondo evokes the death of his father and takes the opportunity to tackle Laeticia Hallyday

In an interview about the death of his father Jean-Paul Belmondo, Paul Belmondo spoke of his last moments by his side and had a thought for Johnny Halliday’s children, David and Laura, who had not had the same luck. .
On September 6, Jean-Paul Belmondo disappeared, surrounded by his family. A precious moment, as much for him as for his family as the story goes Paul Belmondo in a long interview he gives to Paris Match this October 21. The husband of Luana Belmondo is the third child (and his only son) that Jean-Paul Belmondo had with his first wife Élodie Constantin, married in 1959. With the weekly magazine, he mentions the report of his father to death in his last moments but also all the people who accompanied him at the twilight of his life. “In recent times, he never mentioned death. Even though we all knew, including him, that he was fighting his last fight. He fought to the end and was able to leave in a peaceful and reassured manner. With Alain and Muriel, my uncle and my aunt, my sisters Florence and Stella, Pierre Vernier, we accompanied him to the end. “
“Something that may not please some”
This moment, Paul Belmondo cherishes it and does not hide it. “It was so important that we are together with him! I thank him for allowing us to do so. And I would like to add something that may not please some, but too bad: I thought a lot about David and Laura, who could not live these moments with Johnny. It must have been awful.” A tackle to Laeticia Hallyday, who was however close, with her late husband, to the actor. The wife had indeed been reproached by the first children of this one for having kept them away in the last days of his life. If Johnny Hallyday and Jean-Paul Belmondo were longtime friends, there is indeed a history between the circle of Paul Belmondo and that of Laeticia Halliday.
Existing tensions
Indeed, the wife of the racing driver, Luana Belmondo, has always been a close friend of the singer’s wife. So much so that she had been chosen to become the godmother of the couple’s first adopted daughter, Jade. However, the two women fell out and Laeticia Hallyday made the brutal decision to deprive Luana Belmondo of this role. A choice that the concerned would have learned in the press and which would be linked to the … a little too strong support that the Italian would have given to David Hallyday and Laura Smet in the case of the legacy of the rock’n’roll monster. The latest statements from her husband are unlikely to help matters.