Paul Belmondo tackles Laeticia Hallyday and takes sides with Johnny’s elders!

On September 6, Jean-Paul Belmondo breathed his last at the age of 88. His disappearance obviously grieved those close to him, but also the world of the seventh art and millions of French fans of his countless film projects. The actor died in peace surrounded by his family. “It was so important that we were together with him”, delivered his son Paul Belmondo in the columns of Paris Match available this Thursday, October 21. “He fought to the end and he was able to leave in a peaceful and reassured manner”. In this event, the half-brother of Stella Belmondo also had a tender thought for Laura Smet and David Hallyday who lost their father in 2017.





“I thought a lot about [eux] who could not live these moments with Johnny. It must have been awful “, underlined the husband of Luana Belmondo aware that this exit may not “pleasure to some”. Anyway, Paul Belmondo assumes his spades. In the past, relatives of the rocker have claimed that Laeticia Hallyday would have prevented Laura Smet and David Hallyday from praying to their father at the time of his death. But through his book “Laeticia H .: At the heart of the Hallyday clan”, the author, Laurence Favalelli delivered a completely different version: “He didn’t want to see anyone, he didn’t see himself die in three days and he didn’t see the point of having a parade in front of him”, said the former collaborator of Laeticia Hallyday, stressing that it was above all about“a banal and private story that does not concern anyone”.

NB