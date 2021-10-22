Paul Belmondo wants to pick up the pieces with his sister Stella: “It’s a complicated relationship” – news

Still very saddened by the death of his father, Paul Belmondo sees himself today as the new “head” of the family. He tells Paris Match that he will work to get closer to his half-sister Stella.

Orphaned by his illustrious father, who died on September 6 at the age of 88 and was entitled to a beautiful national tribute to the Invalides, Paul Belmondo today lives in the shadow of the icon. Bruised by the absence of this dad whom he loved so much, he did not hide his emotion and his dismay from our colleagues in Paris Match, to whom he has just confided. Beyond the quality of their relationship, the son remembered the feats of arms of “Gorgeous“, of the discretion of the sublime women who have succumbed to his charm throughout his life, but he also agreed to speak about this after he strives to manage with courage and dignity.





Paul Belmondo wants to put the pieces back together with his sister Stella

Because he is also a blended family. Because Jean-Paul Belmondo had a life rich in encounters and romances with many women. If Paul is the result of his first union with Élodie Constantin, like Patricia (deceased in 1993, editor’s note) and Florence, the Magnificent also had a child much later with his second wife, Natty. The one who was Stéphane Collaro’s coco-girl indeed gave him another daughter, in the person of Stella, now 18 years old. But she did not have very close ties with her half-brother. Paul Belmondo hopes, however, that their fraternal history will improve, now that their hyphen has reached heaven.

“It’s a complicated relationship”

“It’s a complicated relationship, because we are forty years apart, he admits to our colleagues. Stella is closer to my children and my niece Annabelle, which is why she was with them at the Invalides”. The soon to be sixty-year-old however intends to demolish a criticism that he has seen emerge recently. “There was absolutely no question of putting her aside, a bullshit that I could read on social networks”, he concludes on this subject.