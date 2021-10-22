Pays Basque. Tobacco pointing at Ustaritz, witnesses stop one of the young criminals

Basque Country News See my news

Press tobacco was robbed at the end of the day on Thursday, October 21, 2021. (© Screenshot)

A tobacco has been the victim of a robbery by two individuals this Thursday, October 21, 2021 at Ustaritz. One of the tobacco press robbers, who was armed with a sawed-off shotgun, was arrested thanks to theclient and boss intervention from the neighboring restaurant. One of the criminals still managed to escape.

Witnesses stop an armed robber

While customers of the bar restaurant At Didier were on the terrace, the two robbers got out of the tobacco they had just robbed with the cash in their hands. It is then that one of the customers decides to block one of them in the tobacco by closing the door.





The owner of the neighboring restaurant, hearing the screams, then came to help the customer to block the robber who was armed with a sawed-off shotgun while the second thief ran away.

The trapped thug then smashed the glass of the door with his rifle. His weapon broke and witnesses discovered that it was a dummy weapon. They then decided to neutralize him.

The arrested robber is a teenage boy of only 16 years old. Injured during the altercation with the witnesses, he was taken care of by the firefighters.

Helicopter deployed to find the second individual

The police deployed significant resources around the area of ​​the robbery in order to get their hands on the second individual. A helicopter patrolled during the end of the day over the town of Ustaritz and dog teams were deployed in the area.

Despite theheroic intervention witnesses to the robbery, the accomplice managed to escape, taking the booty with him.

