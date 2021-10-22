More

    Pierre Ménès has identified danger n ° 1 for RC Strasbourg

    Stade Rennais filled up yesterday in Slovenia. Thanks to a forceps victory against Mura (2-1), Bruno Genesio’s men won and took the lead of their Europa League Conference group alone before receiving RC Strasbourg on Sunday in L1 (3pm).

    Pierre Ménès did not see everything of the match but “will note that the Bretons won and that Laborde scored again” before the reception of the Alsatian club at Roazhon Park. Downside: “I admit that I find it very difficult to get excited about this third European Cup, which is weighing down the calendar and is clearly not of incredible interest. “

    About Laborde, serial goalscorer for Stade Rennais, Bruno Genesio is also under the spell. “He’s in great shape,” he said. There are a lot of very great players in the France team. Gaëtan is especially consistent, when we repeat that like him over several seasons, it shows that we are a very high level player. “

    Pierre Ménès gave his analysis of the victory of Stade Rennais in Mura on Thursday evening in the Europa Conference Conference (2-1). With a new goal from the insatiable Gaëtan Laborde, who scored again before the reception of RC Strasbourg on Sunday.

