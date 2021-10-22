Pierre Ménès has identified danger n ° 1 for RC Strasbourg

Zapping Goal! Football club Stade Rennais: the winners of the Rouge et Noirs

Stade Rennais filled up yesterday in Slovenia. Thanks to a forceps victory against Mura (2-1), Bruno Genesio’s men won and took the lead of their Europa League Conference group alone before receiving RC Strasbourg on Sunday in L1 (3pm).

Pierre Ménès did not see everything of the match but “will note that the Bretons won and that Laborde scored again” before the reception of the Alsatian club at Roazhon Park. Downside: “I admit that I find it very difficult to get excited about this third European Cup, which is weighing down the calendar and is clearly not of incredible interest. “

About Laborde, serial goalscorer for Stade Rennais, Bruno Genesio is also under the spell. “He’s in great shape,” he said. There are a lot of very great players in the France team. Gaëtan is especially consistent, when we repeat that like him over several seasons, it shows that we are a very high level player. “

“A Gala Thursday”

Very nice evening of the Europa League for our representatives who conclude a European week without the slightest defeat. It’s not that often …

