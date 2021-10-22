PlayStation State of Play: meet on Wednesday, October 27 for a new presentation!

The latest edition of State of play now dates back to last July, with since the broadcast of a good big PlayStation Showcase which shed light on PS5 games, including those of Playstation studios. We were not especially expecting another such meeting, but we have to believe that the manufacturer wants to highlight several productions since we now have meet on Wednesday October 27 at 11:00 p.m. for a 20-minute presentation.

As announced, this program will be used to shine a light on games from third-party publishers expected on PS5 and PS4, some already known and others to be revealed on this occasion. The madness of speculation can therefore resume again in the meantime!

You can follow this event with us from this article, the video stream will be added in due course. What are your expectations ?



