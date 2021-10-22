Pokémon Sword / Shield, mystery gift: get Shiny Zamazenta and Shiny Zacian for free! Attention, limited time

Pokémon Sword / Shield players, don’t miss the upcoming free distribution of Shiny Zamazenta and Shiny Zacian! A partnership has just been set up so that all trainers can collect these chromatic Pokémon, but hurry, they are only available for a limited time!

A chromatic mystery gift that helps to be patient

While Pokémon fans count the days until the release of the highly anticipated Pokémon Sparkling Diamond / Sparkling Pearl remake, the developers are not forgetting those who continue to fill their full Galar Pokédex and are particularly looking to own the Chromatic Pokémon collection and Brilliant, a huge task … But fortunately, today, a little helping hand will come from the game’s Mystery Gift function and the free distribution of Shiny Zamazenta and Shiny Zacian.

Thanks to a partnership between The Pokémon Company and the chain of stores Micromania-Zing, all players registering on the aforementioned shop page will be able to claim Shiny Zamazenta in Pokémon Sword and Shiny Zacian in Pokémon Shield.

Registration page to get Shiny Zamazenta in Pokémon Sword

Registration page to get Shiny Zacian in Pokémon Shield

Micromania-Zing will be handing out a limited number of codes for each of the two Pokémon, without specifying how many codes they have, so hurry up to take advantage of the limited-time offer.. If stocks are not exhausted beforehand, registrations will close by November 18th at the latest. Note that it is possible to register for the distributions of the two Pokémon in order to obtain a code for each of them, but in this case make sure you have both versions of the game, since the codes are each valid for only one version of the game.





Note that the codes are not sent by email immediately but on the Monday following the week of your registration. Once you’ve received your code, here’s how to use it and get your Chromatic Pokémon:

Start your Pokémon Sword or Pokémon Shield game.

Select “Mystery Gift” from the main menu.

Select “Receive a Mystery Gift”.

Select “Via a code or password” to connect to the Internet. *

Enter your code.

The gift is transferred to your game, the Pokémon will appear in your team or in your Pokémon Box.

Save your game.

Remember that this code must be redeemed before February 12, 2022.